Never-say-die Tyrone rescue pooch Sadie is crowned the Nose of Tralee

Seriously injured Lab saved from Serbian pound is Ireland’s top dog

Owner Lynda Hill from Omagh was taken on the day Sadie arrived to Co Tyrone from Serbia

A dog rescued by a Co Tyrone charity from the streets of Serbia has been crowned the Nose of Tralee, a competition involving pets from across the island of Ireland.

Sadie the Labrador prevailed in the ninth annual contest, a play on the Rose of Tralee international festival.

Over 1,600 pets entered — and it wasn’t just cats and dogs.

Organiser Pet Sitters Ireland said it received entries from horses, cows and even a chicken.

Omagh woman Lynda Hill and colleague Alison Lennon run the small charity Animal Support Trust and twice a year go to Serbia to help with the plight of the street dogs there, “which is a massive problem”, Lynda explained.

Sadie had been in a pound with 180 other strays and was suffering from multiple injuries including a fractured hip and dislocated and broken elbow.

A Serbian vet told Lynda repairing Sadie was “beyond their abilities”.

“The way he put it in his broken English was: ‘She needs to get to the UK’,” Lynda said.

After supplying the animal with painkillers, Lynda and Allison made sure Sadie was fit for travel by getting her certified and vaccinated.

She made her way across eight countries before arriving here and has been in Lynda’s care since.

“She arrived in August 2019, two-and-a-half years after she ended up in the pound,” she said.

After three complicated surgeries on three of her legs, Lynda added that Sadie is determined to make the most of every moment.

“We really want to get Sadie’s story out there, because even on her darkest day she was positive. She was always smiling and was an inspiration, even when she was in so much pain.”

Sadie was to have an elbow replacement with a specialist veterinary practice in Cork during the spring of 2020, but the pandemic scuppered that .

“By the time she was able to travel again, her elbow had further deteriorated and there was no option but to amputate her leg,” explained Lynda.

“Our initial plan was to bring Sadie to Tyrone, get her rehabilitated, and put her up for adoption, but she’s never fully recovered. She’s still fighting an infection that she picked up during her last surgery in January.

“To be quite honest, my husband and I have had her for three years now — we couldn’t possibly part with her and we couldn’t live without her.”

Lynda entered Sadie into the competition by sending the organisers photos and explaining why she should win.

A public online vote determined the top three entrants for each county, which then went before the judges, who deemed Sadie as the Tyrone finalist.

The 32 qualifiers battled it out on social media, in person, on TV and in their local community to get votes for their noses, with Sadie coming out on top.

Lynda added: “We don’t know how many votes Sadie got, but we know there were over 23,000 votes overall, and although the organisers don’t release the individual votes, they have told us that Sadie did very well.

“Sadie received a winner’s sash along with £1,000 of vouchers, which we will be putting into our charity to go towards future fundraising to help other animals like Sadie.

“Also in the coming weeks Sadie will travel to Dublin for a photo shoot at David McAuley Photography.

“We have been told by so many people that Sadie has inspired them through some really rough days.

“We wanted to show more people that if Sadie could keep on believing in herself even on her toughest days, it’s possible for all of us to keep going too, no matter how tough it gets.”