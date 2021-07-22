New £10m York Street train station moves towards construction phase with plans for 2023 delivery

A new train station project in north Belfast is set to be completed by the middle of 2023, according to the Department of Infrastructure.

The new train station at York Street in Belfast will see £10million invested in the project, which promises a new high-quality and sustainable transport hub at the current Yorkgate site.

The project recently secured planning permission and the Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said when completed, it would attract more people to use public transport and improve connectivity across Northern Ireland.

“I am committed to delivering sustainable infrastructure that will transform communities, improve lives and help tackle the climate crisis,” she said.

“Key to that commitment is ensuring we have a functioning and thriving public transport network and that is why I want to invest in our infrastructure and our rail infrastructure in particular, which will deliver for local people and visitors now and well into the future.

“Last year I launched a public consultation on proposals to redevelop this new train station at York Street. Following the completion of the consultation process, and the subsequent receipt of planning approval, I am delighted to confirm that this £10million project can move towards construction phase.

“Our public transport network is vital in our recovery from Covid-19 both economically and socially. Pre-covid the current facility was one of the busiest train stations in Northern Ireland.

“With the move of Ulster University to this part of Belfast, it is expected this will grow further with improved facilities, including better links to walking and cycling options in the area, making it even easier for people to choose sustainable travel as their smarter travel mode.

“As well as improving connectivity and making public transport a more attractive offering the redevelopment of the station will also help to secure jobs in the local construction industry. I look forward to seeing work commence later this year and the completion of the new station in 2023.”

The current station at Yorkgate was built around 30 years ago, with the plans for the refurbished station including new green spaces around the building and a new footbridge link and canopies.

Translink’s Chris Conway added: “This is really good news for the city. It will provide better connectivity for everyone particularly with the opening of the new Ulster University campus this year and the planned City Quays development.

“Passengers will enjoy modern, more accessible amenities including a new Changing Places facility and better links to walking and cycling options with more access to cycle parking and local cycle networks. A new footbridge will link to wider platforms and new canopies.

“The external design will boast an enhanced station layout with high quality landscaping and provision of a public realm area at the front of the station.

“It will provide the people of North Belfast with connections that can improve the area’s liveability and the community’s employability. We will continue to work with all our stakeholders as the development progresses.”