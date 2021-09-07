New £17 million Belfast flood defence project moves step closer after contract awarded

A £17 million project to build over five miles of flood defences in Belfast has moved a step forward on Tuesday with a construction company awarded the design and building contract.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon said construction of the Belfast Tidal Flood Alleviation Scheme will be carried out by Lagan Construction Ltd.

The project will see additional defences built to mitigate against potential sea level rises caused by climate change, with the scheme aiming to protect around 1,500 homes and businesses in the city at risk.

According to the department, the defences will provide a “high level of protection” up to the mid-2080s with “adaptability” possible into the 2120s.

The Belfast section of the plans are part of a wider £19 million department budget to progress other flood protection schemes in Newcastle, Lisburn and Newry.

Primary construction of the Belfast scheme is expected to take place along the River Lagan from the harbour to Stranmillis Weir.

Work is expected to commence on site in early 2022, according to the department.

“I hope this will reassure residents and businesses within the city centre, particularly those concerned about the effects of sea level rise caused by climate change,” said Ms Mallon.

“The Belfast Tidal Flood Alleviation Scheme has not only been designed to integrate with the surrounding landscapes and streetscapes but also takes into account the latest projections on climate change.

“The scheme extends to over 8.5km along the tidal River Lagan covering the area from Belfast Harbour to Stranmillis Weir.

“This scheme will provide a long-term approach to tidal flood risk management for Belfast and has been designed to allow future adaption to mitigate against potential sea level rises.

“This critical infrastructure will help protect a thriving City for this generation and the next, a City where people want to live, work, visit and invest.”