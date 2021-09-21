New £1m fund to remove cladding from high rise buildings opens for applications

A £1 million fund to remove potentially dangerous cladding from some high-rise residential buildings has opened for applications.

The fund was established in August after Stormont Finance Minister Conor Murphy held a meeting with leaseholder representatives of Victoria Place Apartments.

That building has aluminium composite material (ACM) cladding installed on sections.

The building on Wellwood Street, off Sandy Row, is also next to the site of a loyalist bonfire which in 2017 shattered window panes and buckled frames with its heat.

In April, the Sunday Life reported residents in the building received a letter by the building management company which stated that expert analysis of the rainscreen cladding from the building's 12-storey stairwell found "no flame retardant properties".

Known as aluminium composite material (ACM), the letter states that if it is not replaced a B2 rating would have to be assigned to the building, the lowest possible.

This fire safety rating is not accepted by most mortgage lenders and would make selling or borrowing against an apartment in the building almost impossible.

There is currently no legal requirement in Northern Ireland to have the cladding replaced.

The Department of Finance said the money is available to management companies acting on behalf of residents in residential buildings over 18 metres in height who would otherwise have an obligation to meet the cost of cladding remediation.

“The Executive is committed to ensuring that residents are afforded the same level of fire safety in all buildings as in other Devolved Administrations,” said Mr Murphy.

“This funding is targeted at the highest risk buildings fitted with unsafe ACM. It will ensure those impacted are given peace of mind while also being protected from bearing the cost of replacing the unsafe cladding on their homes.

“This will provide homeowners with reassurance and ensure that mortgage lenders and insurers can have confidence too.”