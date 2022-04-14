New £2.4m Hollywood Bowl in Belfast brings a taste of Tinsel Town to Titanic Quarter

Hollywood Bowl has released first look images of its glitzy new £2.4m entertainment centre at the Odyssey complex in Belfast.

The team have been busy polishing their ten pins ahead of the new centre officially opening its doors for the first time at 9am on Thursday, April 14, bringing a taste of Tinsel Town to the Titanic Quarter.

It is the first centre of its kind to be launched by the Hollywood Bowl Group in Northern Ireland which will feature 20 state of the art bowling lanes, including four plush VIP lanes, as well as high-tech scoring.

American-style food and drinks will be served to lanes and in the Hollywood Diner, offering classics such as hot dogs, burgers, and shakes.

Guests will also be able to strike it lucky in the amusement area, playing all time family favourites such as air hockey, racing driver and Space Invader games.

Craig Turnbull, Centre Manager at Hollywood Bowl Belfast, said: “We are incredibly excited to welcome friends, family and ten pin bowling fans to our fantastic new Hollywood Bowl centre in the Odyssey at Belfast’s thriving Titanic Quarter.

“This is a major investment from the Hollywood Bowl Group in providing a quality guest experience where everyone can play and have fun together."

Mr Turnbull added: "The centre will feature the best in ten pin bowling with 20 state-of-the-art lanes, a delicious American-style menu and diner, as well as family favourite games and amusements. We’ve had huge demand so far and are encouraging all our guests to pre-book.”

The £2.4 million family entertainment centre has created 30 new jobs in a variety of different front of house and hospitality team roles.

Hollywood Bowl is part of the Hollywood Bowl Group, the UK’s leading ten pin bowling and competitive socialising business which manages 67 centres operating under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF Bowling and Puttstars (mini golf) brands.

Bookings are now open now, with all guests encouraged to pre-book their bowling experience in advance at www.hollywoodbowl.co.uk.

The centre is open from 9am everyday during the Easter school holidays and guests can save 25% when they book and bowl before 11am using code EASTER2225 at the checkout.

Guests can also wear their own shoes to bowl in as long as they’re flat and covered.