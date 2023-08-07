New £33m NI cladding fund welcomed by politicians

A new £33 million fund to reduce the fire risks associated with some external wall cladding on certain buildings in Northern Ireland has been welcomed by politicians after it was launched on Monday.

The Department for Communities said the fund would help address the risk to life from potentially dangerous fires and applies to buildings which are over 11 metres tall.

A statement from the department confirmed they had reached agreement with the UK Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) that Northern Ireland applications can be processed and delivered through their Cladding Safety Scheme (CSS).

In Northern Ireland, it will be administered by Homes England as part of the English scheme.

In Northern Ireland, the CSS funding applies to residential buildings above 11m where a responsible developer cannot be identified, traced, or held responsible.

Alliance Party MLA Peter McReynolds said the fund would be welcomed particularly by residents at the Belfast Arc Apartments.

He said: “This issue has been one of significant worry for many of my constituents, particularly in the Arc Apartments.

“I have met with them, the management company and developers repeatedly on this matter, and myself and my colleagues have repeatedly lobbied for such a scheme – in the Assembly, in the Executive and since the collapse of power-sharing, straight to the relevant Departments.

“Those concerned have been consistent, clear and committed to finding a solution to a lack of a scheme at the buildings. This is therefore welcome news and residents in the Arc Apartments in particular will be relieved.

“I will continue discussions to the Department to ensure this scheme is carried out quickly, safely and helps put residents’ minds to rest.”

DUP MP Gavin Robinson said the scheme would come as a “huge relief” to homeowners.

"I'm delighted that after a painstaking and frustrating delay, a cladding scheme that will address Non-ACM (Aluminium Composite Material) cladded buildings has been announced for Northern Ireland,” he said.

“Post Grenfell, issues have been raised with almost 500 apartments in East Belfast. Whilst NI received the funds to remediate the works, there was no scheme to advance the application and initial hopes of the Housing Executive being able to do so faltered.

“Thanks to DfC officials and their counterparts in Department for Levelling Up Housing and Communities, Homes England will now manage the scheme for NI and I am grateful for their efforts over the last two years.

“The scheme will come as a huge relief for scores of homeowners who have struggled to re-mortgage or sell and faced the prospect of a remediation bill of up to £25,000.

DUP MP Gavin Robinson welcomed the scheme (Liam McBurney/PA)

“Whilst the application process will naturally take time, I know management companies have been diligently arranging their applications. With light at the end of the tunnel, this announcement reflects the benefit of dogged and determined efforts to get the job done.”

A spokesperson for the Department for Communities said: “This fund has been launched following ongoing consultation with residents, developers and owners of potentially affected buildings in Northern Ireland.

"Its primary aim is to make homes safe. However, it is also hoped that the fund will go some way restoring confidence to the market and easing the financial stress caused by inflated home insurance premiums and other associated costs for leaseholders who have been unable to sell their homes.”