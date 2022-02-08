New £3.5m Tourism Ireland campaign to attract GB visitors to NI

A new £3.5million campaign by Tourism Ireland has been launched with the aim of attracting visitors to Northern Ireland from Great Britain.

The campaign will run a range of advertising across television, social media and outdoor billboards in some of the UK’s biggest cities, in order to drive bookings for short breaks and holidays.

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons welcomed the drive for tourists and explained the GB market is “vitally important”, with almost 1.5million visitors and £369million in revenue before the pandemic in 2019.

According to Tourism Ireland the campaign will reach at least 75% of all GB adults, with digital advertising running on more than 315 sites, promotions with airlines and ferry operators serving Northern Ireland and a campaign to highlight Belfast as a recent addition to the UNESCO City of Music.

With the recent release of Kenneth Branagh’s film ‘Belfast’, some of the cast will also be interviewed as part of the tourist drive, highlighting their warmth and fondness for Belfast and Northern Ireland in a promotional video.

Mr Lyons added: “Tourism is an enormously important industry for Northern Ireland and will be a key driver for our economy as we re-build and re-grow from the devastating impact of the Covid pandemic.

“I very much welcome the new Tourism Ireland £3.5 million Green Button / Embrace a Giant Spirit campaign to promote Northern Ireland in GB.

“Northern Ireland is well known for its fantastic tourism product, including the beautiful Causeway Coastal Route, the historic city of Londonderry, the fantastic lakelands of Fermanagh, and of course, our capital city, Belfast, with our maritime history highlighted at Titanic Belfast, a truly world-class visitor attraction.

“Just last week I attended the preview of the spectacular new Game of Thrones Studio Tour in Banbridge, which will be the only officially licensed Game of Thrones experience in the world and is now open and ready to welcome visitors.

“The GB market continues to be a vitally important one for our tourism industry at this time of regrowth and I am confident that this campaign will yet again show the best of what Northern Ireland has to offer.

“Our tour operators, visitor attractions, hospitality businesses and accommodation providers are ready to welcome our GB customers to enjoy all that Northern Ireland has to offer.”

Niall Gibbons, Chief Executive of Tourism Ireland said: “As we continue to rebuild our tourism business from the all-important GB market, our aim is to remind prospective visitors that Northern Ireland is the perfect destination for a short break or holiday.

“Tourism Ireland will be pulling out all the stops to drive as much business as possible to Northern Ireland over the coming months.”