New £3m cancer unit opens at hospital

The unit brings together chemotherapy and support services on one site.

Health Minister Robin Swann has officially opened the new £3m cancer care unit at the Ulster Hospital (Dept of health/PA)

A new £3 million cancer care unit has been officially opened at the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald.

The new Macmillan Unit is a partnership between the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust and the Macmillan Cancer Support and was designed with the help of people affected by cancer.

It features a new chemotherapy unit with purpose-built assessment and treatment areas, a satellite pharmacy and a Macmillan support centre.

Speaking following a tour of the facility, Health Minister Robin Swann said: “This new unit is a great example of successful partnership working between South Eastern Trust and Macmillan.

“Most importantly people living with cancer are at the heart of this unit and their personal experiences have helped to shape the way it looks and feels, as well as the support it provides.”

Robin Swann met with patients and staff at the new state of the art chemotherapy unit (Dept of health/PA)

The building provides spaces that support the comfort and wellbeing of patients, from its bright terraces and local artwork, to the treatment area which offers chemotherapy chairs and views from Scrabo Tower to the Castlereagh Hills.

Paul Gribbin has received cancer care at the Ulster Hospital and was part of the project steering group overseeing the build.

He said: “It’s wonderful to see the Macmillan Unit open and providing care to patients and their loved ones.

“It has been a privilege to add my voice and experience to its development.

“I know from my own cancer journey how important it is to feel comfortable and able to access the help you need when you’re going through treatment.

“This unit is going to make a big difference to people’s lives.”