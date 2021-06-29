New app allows ‘ground-breaking’ vision of Belfast interface areas without peace walls

A new Belfast project using ground-breaking technology will aim to show people how interface areas would look if peace walls were removed.

The new app by the Belfast Interface Project and tech company Animorph uses augmented reality technology to give neighbourhoods in the city a new perspective if the walls were taken down.

The Share Futures, Planning for Change project has developed the app that can be installed on any device, allowing them to change aspects of their community on a visually striking 3D map.

Read more Belfast interface residents remain divided over peace walls

A survey in 2020 showed communities in interface areas remain divided over removing the barriers, with a Ipsos MORI poll showing a 42% of people preferred the walls to remain in their area.

Joe O’Donnell, Strategic Director of Belfast Interface Project said communities have to be involved in the conversation around the removal of the walls.

“Right across the region, segregation has been a major problem and how to deal with it has been a big issue. We have a city with more than 100 walls physically separating communities,” he said.

Paul Smyth from Belfast Interface Project (back left) alongside Caitriona O'Neill, Eimear Kelly and Kevin Barry Brown from the Star Neighbourhood Centre

“While good work has been going on in interface areas for years to build good relationships between communities, the dialogue always hit a brick wall when it came to talking about when to remove the peace walls.

“Even in some of the most recent surveys by us and the Department of Justice and the International Fund for Ireland, people were saying they’d like to see the walls removed, but maybe in their children’s or their grandchildren’s lifetime.

“Some of these walls have been in existence for about 50 years and they’re talking about another half century - you’re talking about a physical segregation of a city that would last for a century.

“It’s not rocket science - lots of these walls remain in place because they give people a sense of safety and security, but the alternative has to be something that is bought into and agreed with communities, not just a quick fix.

Paul Smyth from Belfast Interface Project (back left) alongside Caitriona O'Neill, Eimear Kelly and Kevin Barry Brown from the Star Neighbourhood Centre

“People fear those spaces are just going to be left open and all they see is a field full of rubble, so we needed to have an area of what the area is going to look like in five to 10 years.

“That’s how we came up with the idea of looking at new and emerging technology and the idea of using augmented reality to enable some of those conversations to take place.”

The project has been funded with support from the Community Relations Council (CRC) and The Executive Office, while Belfast City Council is interested in making use of the app in relation to the development of greenways in the city.

Project manager Paul Smyth said an overall community toolkit being tested now includes the app and a website.

“It started in east and west Belfast, so we have two prototype apps, one for the east and one for the west, and now we’re working on north Belfast,” he said.

“It’s been well received everywhere we’ve taken it.

“Hopefully, this will give people a chance to see their area virtually without the barriers.

“This augmented reality app will give people a chance to start a conversation. If you talk about it in a meeting, they just clam up - nobody wants to talk.

“The idea is that if you give the interface community a chance to look at their own area, they can decide what they want from the safety of their own home.

“Instead of asking if they want the wall up or down, we’re asking if they want an alternative and what do they want.”