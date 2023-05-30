New app created to help public monitor poisonous algae which can be lethal to dogs

A new app has been created to help members of the public monitor harmful algae which can be lethal to dogs.

The Northern Ireland Environment Agency (NIEA) is encouraging people to get involved in “citizen science” and help protect others from the risks posed by harmful blue-green algal blooms.

The Bloomin’ Algae app allows users to record sightings of the cyanobacteria as they spend time outdoors this summer, especially those engaged in recreational water-based activities.

"Swimmers, boaters, dog owners, anglers and anyone else spending time this summer in, or around, fresh water can now record the presence of harmful algal blooms with an app called “Bloomin’ Algae”, developed by the UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology (UKCEH),” a spokesperson for the Department of Agriculture Environment and Rural Affairs said.

"Blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) is a type of algae that can occur naturally in lakes, ponds, canals, rivers and reservoirs.

"Unlike other types of algae, if it becomes too abundant it can pose a health risk to people, pets and wild animals who come into contact or ingest it.

"It can cause skin rashes, eye irritations, vomiting, diarrhoea, fever and muscle and joint pain. Blue-green algae has also been attributed to the death of dogs, birds, fish and livestock in parts of the UK.”

It is hoped the technology will help make reporting of blue-green algae easier and quicker, allowing environmental experts to respond faster and issue public warnings more efficiently.

The app, which is free to download directly from Google Play or the App Store, enables users to submit a photo of an algae bloom on their mobile device, along with the location and activities taking place in the associated waters.

The submitted records are then verified by trained environmental experts, enabling feedback to the app user to verify if it may be blue-green algae, or something less harmful, and appropriate next steps they should take.

Records will be used to alert authorities to provide early warnings of risks to other water users.

"NIEA fully support the use of the App and working with UKCEH in reporting blue-green algae blooms, and supporting local authorities to provide appropriate warnings to water users,” the spokesperson added.

It comes days after large quantities of a plant described as the most poisonous in Britain and Ireland were found in Co Antrim, close to the shores of Lough Neagh.

Hemlock Water Dropwort was discovered near an area where a dog died after being taken for a walk a week ago.

A “highly poisonous” algae was also found.

A number of other dogs died close to the area last year.

An investigation carried out by Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council found “no evidence” the deaths were linked to contact with the water.

The NIEA said Hemlock Water Dropwort was “highly toxic” to both humans and animals.

After it was contacted about the death of the dog on May 19, it sent an official water quality inspector to the area.

However no visual evidence of an algal bloom, dead fish or any other signs of water pollution, including sewage, were detected.

“During a site inspection on May 23, a large amount of toxic but fairly common Hemlock Water Dropwort was also observed growing in the wooded area along Rea’s Wood.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council erected signage warning the public of the presence of blue-green algae and Hemlock Water Dropwort in the area.