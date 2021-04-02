New appeal 10 years on from murder of PSNI officer Ronan Kerr

Detective urges those who know killers to help end family's pain by coming forward

A senior detective has appealed for the public's help in closing "a decade of intolerable grief" for the family of murdered police officer Ronan Kerr.

The 25-year-old was killed on April 2, 2011, after a booby-trap bomb exploded under his car outside his home near Omagh.

He had been in the PSNI for just a year.

No one has been convicted of Mr Kerr's murder, although one person was jailed for offences connected to the investigation.

Ahead of today's anniversary his family described how his brutal death was a "searing pain" that has followed them every minute of every day for a decade.

The officer now leading the investigation, Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell, said he still believes there are witnesses in the community who may hold the key to vital evidence.

He said: "Ten years ago today Ronan left his home to travel to work. His job was to protect the community. Despicably, people living in his own community planned and plotted to kill him simply because he was a police officer bravely going out every day to protect people and make communities safer places to live and work.

Ronan Kerr

"No one deserves to be murdered because of how they earn their respectable living and I would ask those living in the Omagh area, who know vital information about the bomb attack and those involved, to bring it forward to police on this 10-year anniversary. It is never too late to do the right thing.

"Ronan's mum and family deserve to have some closure after a decade of intolerable grief. It won't take away their pain nor will it bring Ronan back, but seeing someone brought to justice for his sickening murder will allow them to close that chapter of the process at least."

DCI Caldwell made a direct appeal to the family and friends of the killers to come forward.

He told them: "Search your conscience, as now is the time that common humanity should override misplaced loyalty."

Chief Constable Simon Byrne also paid tribute to Mr Kerr.

He said: "My thoughts today are very much with Ronan's mother Nuala, his siblings and wider family circle and friends. Ronan's family deserve to see his terrorist killers behind bars where they belong.

Statement: Ronan Kerr’s mum Nuala and brother Cathair

"Major Investigation Team detectives will follow any new evidence.

"They have conducted a lengthy and complicated investigation incorporating several linked incidents, including attempts to murder other police officers, a bomb attack, arms finds and armed robberies.

"There is real potential to bring other people before the courts, but this is heavily dependent on people in the communities of Omagh and east Tyrone coming forward to talk to my officers about anything they know, particularly about the origin and sourcing of the component parts of the bomb."

In an interview this week Mr Kerr's brother Cathair, who now lives in Australia, said he had told his daughter Eabha all about her uncle.

"She would have loved him," he told the Ulster Herald.

"She is able to say his name and calls him Uncle Ronan.

"She points to his photos but she's too young to realise that she will never meet him in person."

Sydney-based Cathair told how Ronan "was great craic to be around" and he said it was a shame he never got to fulfil his potential in the PSNI. "I think Ronan would have made a real difference in community policing as he was able to make a lasting impression on anyone he spoke to, and he could relate to anyone," he said.

Shortly after her son's death Ronan's devastated mother urged Catholics not to be deterred from joining the PSNI.

Cathair said he was heartened to learn some young people had actually joined the police in response to his brother's death.

"As a family we are really proud of Ronan and what he stood for," he told the paper.

"I've had so many people tell me that what happened to him was the main reason they were determined to join the police.

"That tells me Ronan's death has not been in vain and gives us some comfort that those behind this did not achieve anything. In fact, it's the opposite."

In a statement the Kerr family said they still feel the loss a decade later.

"We as a family remember Ronan on his 10th Anniversary. We remember him fondly as the loving son and brother that he was," they said.

"We miss him every day and not a minute goes by where we don't feel the pain of his loss, and it's a searing pain.

"We will never forget his caring nature and sense of humour."