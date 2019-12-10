New award for restored signal cabin found in Fermanagh orchard

The restored signal box in its new home in Downpatrick.

The restoration of a former railway signal cabin that was found derelict and rotten in a Co Fermanagh orchard has been recognised at the prestigious National Railway Heritage Awards.

Downpatrick and County Down Railway, who carried out the restoration work, attended the London ceremony hosted by Princess Anne last week. This is the second award for the signal cabin - renamed Downpatrick East - following its success at the Ulster Architectural Society's Heritage Angel Awards in November.

One of three shortlisted projects in the Abellio Signalling Award category, which recognises the best restored signal box or signalling installation on any system, the cabin was highly commended by judges.

The historic cabin was restored over a six-year period with the help of a £9,000 grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund.