New Belfast city centre student blocks ‘causing concern’ after Sandy Row accommodation proposal

A Belfast councillor has criticised the “clustering” of new student blocks around the Sandy Row and Belfast city centre areas, claiming it will leave less space for housing.

At a meeting of Belfast City Council’s City Growth and Regeneration Committee, councillors criticised recent developments during a city regeneration update from council officers.

Sinn Fein said the city centre was being “built for profit”, while the DUP criticised plans for more student blocks to the south of the city.

As well as Botanic Studios apartments on 78- 86 Dublin Road, and the recently completed 253 bed student block Aster House at University Road, plans have been submitted for an 11 storey student block with 210 bedrooms at the site of Filthy McNastys, 41-49 Dublin Road, and an even larger student block with 410 beds at Glenalpin Street, between Shaftesbury Square and Sandy Row.

Further along Great Victoria Street, at Bruce Street, is another recently completed 15 storey student accommodation building, housing 271 self-contained studios.

DUP councillor Tracy Kelly said her party has “concerns” about the student accommodation.

“As a Botanic councillor you don’t need to tell me about the Holyland and the issue with unmanaged accommodation,” she said.

“But regarding plans for the city centre, there is one now being proposed for Sandy Row, with quite a few already on Dublin Road and Bruce Street.

“They are right between Donegall Pass and Sandy Row, they are beginning to cluster around inner city communities, and they are causing residents a lot of concern.”

Ms Kelly added that communication with residents must be improved if there are more plans for student accommodation.

“There is one planned for Glenalpin Street, and maybe four or five in total on Dublin Road,” she said.

“To me that is clustering students in one area with inner city residents right beside them. I think 35% of the Holylands has been dropped in the Botanic area.”

A BCC officer said after speaking with local communities, the university and accommodation providers, they felt the influx of students “has worked well” because it has been managed.

Another officer said that there were “very little” issues regarding anti-social behaviour between the new student blocks at Frederick Street and residents at the north edge of the city centre.

However, Ms Kelly said anti-social behaviour was not the issue, but the lack of land being left for the construction of housing.

The discussion came during an update on the ‘Belfast City Regeneration Tracker’ which captured regeneration and development activity in 2022.

The tracker was set up as a guide for the Belfast Agenda - a city community plan made by the council, partners and the Belfast City Centre Regeneration and Investment Strategy.

The strategy has an eight-point plan, aiming to increase the employment and residential population, increase retail and tourism, focus on a green walkable and cyclable core, with greater connectivity and shared space.