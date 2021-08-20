New Belfast City Council committee branded ‘undemocratic’ to sit for first time 

A new Belfast City Council (BCC) committee that has been branded “undemocratic” by critics has cleared its final hurdle and will sit for the first time next month.

The Standards and Business Committee was proposed to handle council business and tackle long meetings where numerous motions can be debated, while also working to uphold the standards of the local authority.

However, concerns have been raised by several councillors in recent months about the new committee’s powers, allowing it to “vet” motions before they go before the full council, and for the necessity for the committee at all.

Critics say the committee will stifle the voices of smaller parties and give the larger parties more power to decide what is discussed during the monthly meetings of all 60 councillors.

The new committee will be made up of 20 representatives, with Sinn Fein and the DUP having a combined majority of 11 members.

During a meeting of BCC’s Strategic Policy and Resources Committee yesterday morning, councillors were asked to agree to changes to Standing Orders, allowances and other details, before the committee can have its inaugural meeting in September.

Alliance councillor Michael Long voiced his party’s opposition to the formation of the committee, branding it “undemocratic”.

“I would like to put on record our opposition to this committee and we’ll be opposing these proposals on that basis,” he said.

“We believe this is an undemocratic proposal. We believe in particular that the smaller parties will not be treated fairly and given the opportunities to present as much as they could be. We have made our views clear on this committee and will be opposing any further steps forward to creating this committee.”

SDLP council group leader Donal Lyons added: “We don’t see, with the existence of the Local Government Ombudsman, why the duplication is required in regards to standards.”

He said the timeframe for notices of motion to be brought to the council’s chief executive (14 days) before the full council meeting could result in delays of up to six weeks in responding to something that is happening in the city.

He added: “We don’t believe that the Standards and Business Committee is warranted in this form and other simpler reforms, that wouldn’t have required chairs and committees and other various things, were overlooked.”

A proposal was tabled to reject the final changes that would pave they way for the Standards and Business Committee to be set up, but it was subsequently defeated by a vote.

“The main functions of the proposed Standards and Business Committee are to promote, sustain and safeguard the conduct of councillors within the council; to promote a collaborative working relationship between senior officers and members; to ensure the probity of all the council’s proceedings; and to review and improve processes in relation to bringing business before the council,” according to council documents.

“The Standards and Business Committee will have delegated authority to adopt or reject notices of motion. The Lord Mayor will indicate at the council meeting those notices of motion that have been considered by the Standards and Business Committee and whether such notices of motion were rejected or adopted. In either case, the proposer only may speak on the issue at council.

“The Standards and Business Committee will refer all notices of motion directly to a standing committee when the matter to which the notice of motion refers falls within the remit of that committee. At council, the Lord Mayor will indicate that the notice of motion was received and referred. There will be no speakers on such notices of motion at council.”