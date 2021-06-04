New Belfast cycling plan proposing 180km of additional routes welcomed by charity

Proposals for an additional 180km of cycling routes across Belfast are part of a new 10-year plan for cycling provision in the city.

It is part of the Belfast Cycling Network plan published by the Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon, which includes £750,000 earmarked for schemes in the city in 2021/22.

The plan has been endorsed by the walking and cycling charity Sustrans.

The minister said the goal was to bring “good quality cycling infrastructure” to three quarters of all Belfast City Council residents.

Recently it was revealed west Belfast has less than 1% of all cycling infrastructure in the city.

Only 7% of all cycling infrastructure is located in north Belfast, while in the east this figure is 51% and in the south it is 41%.

Nichola Mallon said the plan was part of a strategy to make Belfast a more “cycle friendly” city.

“We are starting from a low base when it comes to existing cycle infrastructure but I have an ambition to significantly increase opportunities for active and sustainable travel, to give everyone the freedom and confidence to be able to walk, wheel or cycle in our city safely,” she said.

“This will not only benefit our citizens but will help tourism and our local economy by making Belfast a more attractive city to live, work and visit.

“I recognise there is so much work to be done. We are basically at the start of this journey and we have to get pedalling faster. I’m up for that job and I’m realistic that change will take time but I’m crystal clear, change is needed and change is possible.”

The walking and cycling charity Sustrans welcomed the plan by the minister.

Caroline Bloomfield, director of Sustrans in Northern Ireland said: “We are delighted to see the publication of the Belfast Cycling Network and pleased that the Department has taken on board many of the responses to the consultation.

"Publication of the report is an important step if we are to see the critical infrastructure which will help us reach net zero emissions, reduce air pollution and enable healthier lifestyles.

“However, we must now see details of funding and a robust Delivery Plan setting out a clear timeframe for implementation of the Network."