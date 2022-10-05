New Belfast Grand Central Station to be ‘the main gateway to Belfast,’ says Translink

A new train station in the heart of Belfast “will be a catalyst for the regeneration of the area,” Translink has said.

The Grand Central Station, which is set to be completed by 2024, will be located on an eight-hectare site beside the current Europa Bus centre and Great Victoria Street stations.

New images of the work on the station have been released following a site visit by Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd.

Video footage also shows the transformation of the site.

The multi-million investment by the Department for Infrastructure will be at the heart of a new neighbourhood called Weaver Cross.

Translink said it will be “the main transport gateway to Belfast, creating a sense of arrival in a modern, progressive city, with rail, bus and coach connections to all parts of Northern Ireland and beyond.”

It is hoped that the location of the station “will encourage more use of public transport and active travel.”

Construction has been sustainably designed using weathered steel and a low carbon solution which provides better strength and resilience to corrosion. The development of the station has also created over 400 construction jobs.

Translink Group chief executive Chris Conway said: “We welcomed this opportunity today to showcase these latest developments on this important scheme which is set to improve connectivity for everyone in Northern Ireland and beyond, transforming how people travel, encouraging more active travel, tackling the climate emergency and creating a greener and cleaner city and region for everyone.”

Andrew Henry, contracts director at civil engineering team Graham's, said “It’s fantastic to see the progress being made on the busway bridge works. This project is also delivering significant social value, with 100 weeks of apprenticeships supported to date on the project. We are proud to be to playing our part in this transformational scheme and leaving a lasting legacy for transport in Northern Ireland.”

From left to right; Translink Project Manager, Conor McLornan, GRAHAM Managing Director Leo Martin, Infrastructure Minister, John O’Dowd, Translink Group Chief Executive, Chris Conway, Project Manager, GRAHAM, Eunan O’Kane, Translink Senior Programme Manager, Louise Sterritt

Mr O'Dowd, the Infrastructure Minister, hailed the development as a “significant regeneration project will deliver a modern, high-quality integrated transport hub in Belfast city centre and will enhance connectivity with bus, coach and rail links across the island.

“The project will provide a step change in the provision of public transport, drive economic development and play a major part in tackling the climate emergency.”