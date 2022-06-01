New Belfast Lord Mayor Tina Black pledges to work 'night and day for everyone'

Belfast Councillor Tina Black at the Annual Meeting of Belfast City Council where she was installed as the new Lord Mayor of Belfast. Photo by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

The new Lord Mayor of Belfast has vowed to work "night and day for everyone in the city".

Sinn Fein's Tina Black was speaking after she was installed on Wednesday evening as Belfast's new First Citizen.

The Alliance Party's Michelle Kelly was selected to be the new Deputy Lord Mayor.

Ms Black currently serves as a councillor for the Court district electoral area, having been co-opted onto the council in 2018, before being elected in the local government elections the following year.

During her time on the council she has called for improved city centre safety for women and has been vocal on tackling racism in Belfast. She sits on Belfast City Council's (BCC) people and communities committee, strategic policy and resources committee and is also deputy chair of the standards and business committee.

Alliance Cllr Michelle Kelly with baby Charlotte on July 8, 2021 (Photo by Kevin Scott for Belfast Telegraph)

She said it was an "honour and privilege" to be selected for the position, which originated back in 1613 when it was called the 'Sovereign of Belfast'.

“I want to lead an inclusive agenda of positive and progressive change. I will be a 'Mayor for All' and work with everyone right across our society and in every community in Belfast," she said.

“My priority is showcasing the amazing diversity of Belfast, celebrating the many different communities who enrich our fine city. Supporting workers and families through the cost-of-living crisis. Creating a clean and green Belfast, enhancing our local environment and delivering better facilities for communities."

Ms Black also said she will work to drive forward the "inclusive and far-reaching" regeneration of Northern Ireland's capital, prioritising communities and the city centre to make Belfast a "flourishing 21st century city that we can all be proud of".

“Belfast is a confident and thriving city with enormous untapped potential to prosper further and there are huge opportunities for our city to grow and by working together, we can seize them," she said.

"As your Mayor, I will work night and day to be a positive voice for everyone in this wonderful city. That’s my focus.”

Alliance's Michelle Kelly was first elected to BCC in 2019 in the Titanic Ward. She is a member of the council's licensing committee, people and communities committee and standards and business committee. Ms Kelly has campaigned on baby loss awareness, after suffering three miscarriages, and on tackling graphic, anti-abortion imagery in the city.

Earlier this year, Ms Kelly spoke to the Belfast Telegraph of feeling “sickened” following the news of the Prime Minister’s attendance at a Downing Street garden party, after she spent the first few days of her newborn daughter’s life alone in an intensive care unit during lockdown. She has also been an advocate for addressing vandalism in the city.

Speaking on Wednesday, Ms Kelly said she and the new lord mayor have "very big shoes to fill".

“Our city is a positive and welcoming place. I want to highlight that representation matters, for example myself and the new lord mayor are two of the only 15 women in this chamber. We need more female voices around the table,” she said.

"I am so proud of Belfast, our city. I want to work to ensure everyone has access to the same opportunities and I will work my hardest and best over the next year to make that happen.”

BCC uses the d'Hondt system to nominate a Lord Mayor and Deputy Lord Mayor, as well as other positions of responsibility, meaning the positions are selected according to the number of councillors each party has.

Ms Black and Ms Kelly take over from Alliance's Michael Long and the DUP's Tom Haire, respectively.

The role of Lord Mayor is largely ceremonial, promoting the city and the council's objectives, receiving guests to the city, supporting and encouraging charitable appeals and acting as a spokesperson for BCC. The First Citizen also chairs meetings of the full council and, in the case of equality votes, has the casting vote.