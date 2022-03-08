New Belfast mural challenges the ‘rampant injustice’ women face every day

Children in Crossfire has encouraged the public to take selfies at the mural to ‘break the bias’

A new mural has been unveiled in Belfast to highlight the injustice women around the world endure.

For International Women’s Day 2022, Children in Crossfire revealed a new mural in Belfast’s Corporation Street Under the campaign hashtag #BreakTheBias.

The image shows a woman crossing her arms in a globally recognised pose that signifies the campaign’s determination to challenge discrimination and bias.

Bayan Smith, Children in Crossfire’s Public Engagement Officer, who has spearheaded the project, said: “Through our Public Engagement programme, Children in Crossfire promote the Sustainable Development Goals and campaign for the fairer world that their implementation will produce.

"Goal 5 focuses on gender equality, and on International Women’s Day we are proud to be challenging the rampant injustice that women the world over endure every day.

“Our mural’s purpose is to draw attention not just to the deep bias women face, but also to the actions we can all take to tackle that systemic inequality.

"We know that murals, hashtags or social media campaigns will not, in themselves, solve these major problems. However, they can shine a light on them and focus attention on what needs to be done.

“I encourage the people of Belfast to take themselves down to the junction of Corporation Street and Duncrue Street, take selfies at our mural and take to social media to share the message that it is long past time to #BreakTheBias.”

“We want to thank Dean Kane from Visual Waste who’s prodigious skill brought our vision for this mural to life.’’

Children in Crossfire was founded in 1996 by Derry man Richard Moore who was blinded as a 10-year-old boy in 1972 during the Northern Ireland conflict.

The charity supports projects helping some of the most vulnerable children on the planet that suffer from the injustice of poverty.

It works in partnership with local organisations in Tanzania and Ethiopia to improve the lives of the most disadvantaged young children, with a particular focus on Early Childhood Education (ECE).

Executive Director, Mr Moore, said the new mural “vibrantly challenges us all” to recognise the fact of gender discrimination and to do all we can to end it.

"I am delighted that Children in Crossfire are taking the lead for International Women’s Day by so clearly stating our belief that all injustice and inequality must be tackled.

"That is central to our mission as a charity working to ensure some of the world’s most vulnerable children and communities have the opportunity to fulfil their potential.”

The public has been encouraged read the charity’s blog series, that will go live on March 8 and can be found here and to actively join in efforts to make this world a better, fairer place for all.