New Belfast Transport Hub to be named Belfast Grand Central Station

Artist impression of the new Belfast Transport Hub which will be situated on Translink property near the current Europa Buscentre and Great Victoria Street Stations.

Belfast’s new transport hub will be officially named Belfast Grand Central Station, Translink has confirmed.

Work on the south Belfast station began in February and is expected to open by 2025.

The major infrastructural scheme led by Northern Ireland’s public transport provider stretches across 160,000 sqft, replacing the existing Europa and Great Victoria Street bus and rail stations.

When completed, it will become the largest integrated transport hub on the island of Ireland.

The hub will provide 26 bus stands, eight railway platforms and an enhanced walking and cycling connectivity across the city.

When the £208m project was announced in 2019, Translink said the project would create 400 new jobs.

Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon, who visited the project’s building site earlier this year, described it as “exciting” and said it will be a “game changer” for Northern Ireland.

“I have been clear that we need to see an increase in the use of public transport and encourage more people to consider active travel options so that we can tackle the climate crisis,” she said.

“To achieve that we need to have the right infrastructure in place.”

Another project running alongside the Transport Hub at Weavers Cross close to Sandy Row will also regenerate the 1.3m square foot brownfield site in the area.

Ms Mallon added: “With an expected annual footfall of over 20 million, this important NI Executive flagship project will bring a host of benefits to support the economy.

“It will improve connectivity for everyone in Northern Ireland and beyond, and will be a key driver of social, economic and environmental wellbeing for the local and wider community.

On Thursday, Translink tweeted that the new Grand Central is being “celebrated with community engagement, through an innovative ‘It’s Grand’ Story Board at Europa Bus Centre”.

The new station is also only a stone’s throw away from the Hastings-owned Grand Central Hotel, which opened on Bedford Street in 2018.

The name itself is full of history, as the city’s first Grand Central Hotel was opened on Royal Avenue in June 1893 by Downpatrick man John Robb.

He had originally planned to develop a huge central railway terminus on the site – based on New York's famous Grand Central Station – but failed to get support from local politicians at the time.

It closed its doors in 1969 when the Troubles broke out and was later taken over by the Army in 1972 for use as a base, eventually being demolished in the late 1980s. The site is now home to the Castle Court shopping centre.

The train station formerly known as Belfast Central, which is located on Bridge Street in the Laganside area of the city, was renamed Lanyon Place four years ago.