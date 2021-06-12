New border poll survey reveals 53% of people in NI want to stay in the UK

Survey also revealed that 30 percent of voters here would opt for a united Ireland.

Nearly 53 percent of voters in Northern Ireland would opt to stay with the UK in a border poll, according to a new survey

The latest Northern Ireland Life and Times (NILT) Survey has revealed that 30 percent of voters here would opt for a united Ireland.

It also found that 17 percent of Catholics want Northern Ireland to remain in the UK.

Meanwhile, nine percent surveyed fell into the “don’t know” category when asked if Northern Ireland should unify with the Republic or remain in the UK.

This means, based on this poll’s results, that even if all those unsure eventually decided to opt for Irish unity the pro united Ireland figure would still be 39 percent.

The NILT survey also found that a majority of those who say they have no religion here support the union at 48 per cent, while 32 percent of those in the same category back a united Ireland.

This poll was carried out between October 8 and December 8 last year and they surveyed 1,292 adults aged 18 or over. The polling is organised by both the University of Ulster and Queen’s University, Belfast.

The polling took place before the contentious impact of the NI Protocol, which effectively created an economic border down the Irish Sea, caused practical supply problems for food and medicines coming into Northern Ireland.

Since the beginning of the year consumers, dog owners, importers and even cancer patients have felt the impact of increased border checks at ports such as Belfast and Larne. There have been some shortages of goods on supermarket shelves such as cold meats.

The survey was also conducted months before the start of the UK’s successful vaccine rollout against Covid-19. About 40 per cent of Northern Ireland’s population have received two jabs.

Dr Peter Shirlow, a social demographer and head of Liverpool University’s Institute of Irish Studies, told The Times the findings from NILT were consistent with other polls showing a majority against a united Ireland.

“There have been at least six household surveys now conducted since 2016 by the University of Liverpool, Queen’s University Belfast and the Ulster Unionist,” he explained.

"All these surveys show majority support for remaining in the UK, a significant share of Catholics who support remaining in the UK and no growth in the very small share of Protestants who want Irish unification.

"These robust and rigorous surveys clearly indicate there is no evidence that would support the calling of a border poll.”

He described the recent growing calls for a border poll and Irish unity from civil nationalists as “a fast-growing souffle given that when you see survey after survey showing a united Ireland is not imminent then you have to conclude there may be something hollow in the middle.”

Shirlow said that the NILT poll was conducted at a time that should have been “an optimum moment” for those “seeking Irish unification”.

“Brexit, the protocol and the massive effort made by civic nationalist groups has to led to a small growth in those who support unification yet this was supposed to be the game changer,” he insisted.

"If you take out those who do not express an opinion then we are looking at 65 per cent for the union and 36 per cent for Irish unity.”

He added that the latest findings from this NILT survey and previous polls did provide new challenges to the Democratic Unionist and Ulster Unionist parties.

“For political unionism it is evidently clear they must sell Northern Ireland as a pluralist, inclusive and economically improving society. They [unionist parties] should be entering the constitutional debate with confidence as opposed to shying away from it.”

In April a LucidTalk poll 49% said they would vote to stay in the UK while 43% would support a united Ireland. The remainder were undecided.

The Lucid Talk poll, which had a sample size of 2,845 and a 2.5% margin of error, was conducted for BBC NI’s Spotlight programme over April 5-7.

Spotlight commissioned a similar poll in the Irish Republic as part of a special programme reflecting on the centenary of Northern Ireland’s foundation.

In the Irish Republic, 51% of people said they would vote for a united Ireland while 27% would vote against it.