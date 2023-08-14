New busway bridge opens at Belfast Grand Central Station

A Translink bus pictured on the new busway bridge.

Pictured opening the new busway bridge are L-R: Laura Brady, Project Manager at Arup, Chris Conway, Group Chief Executive at Translink, and Andrew Henry, Contracts Director, at GRAHAM.

A milestone has been reached in the construction of Belfast Grand Central Station with the opening of a new busway bridge on Monday.

The bridge is a key section of the new bus lane, providing a direct route for passengers using bus and coach services.

It will ultimately serve Belfast Grand Central Station’s 26 bus stands once it is complete.

Designed by Arup and constructed by Graham, the busway bridge deck weighs 480 tonnes and has a span of 51 metres.

Philip Brown, Head of Major Projects at Translink, says around 400 bus services will travel across it on a daily basis when the new hub opens.

“This busway bridge is an integral part of the bus infrastructure planned for the world-class Belfast Grand Central Station.

“From today, passengers will see around 10-minute reductions on journey times when travelling on services that use this direct bus lane and busway bridge to and from Europa Buscentre.

“Its completion also enables wider station construction works to progress efficiently,” he added.

Andrew Henry, Contracts Director at Graham, added that the company was pleased to have reached this new construction milestone.

He said: “We’re pleased to have safely and efficiently delivered this sustainable new busway bridge, which provides a gateway to the station and paves the way for the next phase of the Belfast Grand Central Station project.

“Like our previous projects with Translink, it will have significant benefits for the region, improving connectivity, driving economic growth, and supporting carbon reduction efforts in Northern Ireland,” he continued.

“Work on the wider transport hub is still underway, but it’s clear that this transformative project is already delivering real social value.”

Belfast Grand Central Station aims to provide easy access to bus, coach, rail and active travel connections across the city – while also helping Northern Ireland achieve the carbon emission reduction targets set out in the NI Climate Change Act.

The new facility is set to be Ireland’s largest integrated transport hub and will be situated at the heart of the new Weavers Cross city neighbourhood. As the largest transport-led regeneration project in NI, it hopes to bring significant investment opportunities.

Construction of Belfast Grand Central Station is expected to be completed in 2025.