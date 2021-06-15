New church application opposed by minister

A Larne minister who is also a DUP councillor has opposed a planning application to convert a martial arts centre into a a church in Ballymena.

Larne Lough DUP councillor Paul Reid is the minister at the Old Presbyterian Church of Larne and Kilwaughter.

Other councillors, including a director of Ballymena Business Centre, also expressed concern over the change of use at premises in Woodside Industrial Estate.

Speaking at a meeting of Mid and East Antrim Antrim Borough Council’s planning committee, Councillor Audrey Wales said that with “100% capacity” for start-up businesses, she was “very loathe to turn any land zoned for economic development into any other use”.

Mr Reid quipped: “It is going to be a strange one, a minister of religion voting against this one.”

The clergyman added: “I am worried about setting a precedent. It has been zoned for a particular purpose.

"We need to be very careful. It is contrary to the zone for industrial use. I propose we do not accept the officer’s recommendation.”

The council officer’s recommendation was to approve the application by Mid Antrim Vineyard.

Paul Duffy, the council’s head of planning, told the meeting that an adjacent business had raised concerns over the “martial arts centre using up car parking spaces which discouraged people from using his store”.

“He would be afraid the church would have a similar impact, then his customers would find it difficult to call at his premises. If in the event of a fire, there would be conflict with the fire escape.”

Mr Reid said that every application must be “taken on its own merits”.

Bannside DUP Cllr Tom Gordon asked: “If this is granted would we be creating a precedent? I do not think it does because it has been a martial arts centre which departs from zoned use for industry.”

Larne Lough Alliance Cllr Robert Logan said he appreciated the concern about change of use from industrial to another change of use and continued to propose that the committee accepted the officer’s recommendation.

His proposal was approved by nine votes to two.