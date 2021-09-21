New commissioner will provide ‘voice for victims’, says justice minister

Justice Minister Naomi Long on Tuesday said her department will create a victims of crime commissioner designate role.

A new commissioner for the victims of crime will provide a “voice for victims”, the Justice Minister has said.

Applications are expected to open for the new role in the coming weeks.

“Since becoming Minister of Justice I have made it my priority to ensure that we are doing everything in our power to put the needs and interests of victims at the centre of our justice system,” Ms Long said.

“Having listened to victims and considering the evidence presented to me, I believe that establishing a new victims of crime commissioner for Northern Ireland would strengthen what we are already doing and help to put victims’ needs and interests where they should be.”

Ms Long said that role will remain a “designate” position for now due to the lack of time to legislate for the new position within the current Assembly mandate.

She promised that the role will be put on a statutory basis in the future.

“This decision was taken following a 12-week public consultation and is a significant step forward,” the Justice Minister said.

“I believe that a victims of crime commissioner designate will provide a voice for victims.”

Ms Long also said that the new role would “promote and encourage good practice”, as well as “review the adequacy and effectiveness of our laws and operational practices”.

It is expected that the role will also advise and make recommendations to the justice minister and criminal justice agencies.