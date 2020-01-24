New Derry health facility with GP services set to open

The purpose-built 6,000 sq ft facility includes three GP consulting rooms, a trainee GP room, two treatment rooms where minor surgery can be carried out, and a clinical space (stock photo)

A state of the art medical practice funded entirely by the community sector will open within weeks in Londonderry.

The facility will provide GP services for 25,000 people in the Creggan area and will include multi-disciplinary team (MDT) facilities for mental health, social care and physiotherapy.

The purpose-built 6,000 sq ft facility includes three GP consulting rooms, a trainee GP room, two treatment rooms where minor surgery can be carried out, and a clinical space.

In addition, there will be a physio, counselling and interview rooms, a spacious training room and a large modern reception area with room for a children's play area.

The new hub, built by Creggan Enterprises (CE), will have dedicated parking and ambulance spaces and is fully accessible via its own dedicated entrance at the side of the Rath Mor Centre.