New director general of the Northern Ireland Prison Service takes up position

The new director general of the Northern Ireland Prison Service, Beverly Wall, took up her position in the Department of Justice on Monday.

Ms Wall has extensive experience working in a wide range of policy and operational leadership positions in the Northern Ireland Civil Service.

She said: “I am delighted and privileged to take up the post of Director General of the Prison Service. I am looking forward to meeting with the staff and our partners, to hear first-hand about the opportunities and challenges facing our prisons.

“I am committed to ensuring prisons remain a modern and progressive service, and one that focuses on delivering for the staff who are at its heart, and for those within our care,” she added.

Permanent Secretary at the Department of Justice, Richard Pengelly CB, said he was delighted to welcome her into the role.

“Beverley brings with her a wealth of experience and knowledge that will enable her to build on the great work already done within the prison system and to deliver the best service possible for those in its care and for wider society,” he continued.