New domestic abuse law may have saved the life of my sister: former Derry mayor Michaela Boyle

Derry ex-mayor says move crucial as PSNI reports big spike in incidents

A former mayor of Derry whose sister died from injuries sustained at the hands of her abusive partner says new legislation that will make it easier for police to pursue prosecutions could have saved her life.

Michaela Boyle was speaking as shock new statistics show domestic abuse rose by 9.1% in the past 12 months, during which 32,000 incidents were recorded by the PSNI.

Mrs Boyle's sister Mairead McCallion (36) died in hospital in 2014 from a bleed on the brain days after being assaulted by her partner of six years Noel Knox at their home in Omagh.

Knox died without facing prosecution two months after a Coroner's Court found that Mairead's death was a result of the domestic violence.

Mrs Boyle said that while her sister repeatedly reported her abuse to police, she also repeatedly withdrew the complaints.

She said: "My sister was a prime example of how this new legislation will help victims of domestic abuse and could even save their lives.

"Mairead was very vulnerable. Knox was coercive, controlling, and he kept her financially dependent on him so when she reported the abuse to the police, as she did many times, she would withdraw the complaint."

Mrs Boyle said she and other members of her family met with the PSNI and the Public Prosecution Service in a bid to get Knox prosecuted, but were unsuccessful.

Mairead McCallion's sister Michaela Boyle

She added: "We were completely floored when, after meeting with the PSNI and the PPS, we were told the criteria used by the PPS when deciding whether or not to pursue a prosecution was not met in my sister's case.

"I support wholeheartedly the legislation under consideration by the Executive, but the current criteria adopted by the PPS needs to be addressed too."

Northern Ireland is the only region in the UK without specific legislation on coercive control.

However, domestic abuse now accounts for 19.1% of all crime recorded by the PSNI.

A sharp spike in the number of incidents were recorded at the height of the lockdown.

Women's Aid has just launched its 'Unlock Your Lockdown' campaign as we enter a second period of restrictions.

NI CEO Sarah Mason said: "The campaign will let victims of domestic abuse know that they are not alone and that support is available to help them break away from the cycle of abuse they are enduring.

"We are fully aware that the lockdown period had a direct negative impact on many women and children who experience domestic violence and abuse."

Detective Chief Inspector Lindsay Fisher from PSNI's Public Protection Branch said: "In terms of legislation, as a police service we are very much bound by and uphold the law and we welcome all efforts to help victims of domestic abuse and bring their perpetrators before the courts."

The PPS said: "We recognise the particular features of domestic abuse.

"It is not a barrier to a prosecution when a victim withdraws their evidence and we have brought prosecutions in these cases in the past.

"Whether a case is capable of proceeding in the absence of the complainant is subject to careful scrutiny on each occasion."