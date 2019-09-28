New Drumbo stadium to hold first Sunday race

The reformed Drumbo Greyhound Stadium at Ballyskeagh will hold its first Sunday programme this weekend since reopening in July

It is a sign of the rebirth of racing following the closure of the previous company in January and the prospect of the death of the sport in Northern Ireland, apart from the Brandywell track in Londonderry.

Only recently Lifford, which saw substantial investment from the Irish Greyhound Board in 2011, has closed, causing a massive gap in the North-West.

Drumbo receives no local government help unlike most other sports here.

Tomorrow's meeting, starting at 3pm, will be an important test case going forward for the new company under the direction of racing manager John Paul Connor. Under the previous regime, racing proved popular on Sundays but was limited under government and council regulations but changes are afoot that could see Sundays becoming a regular feature.