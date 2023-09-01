New emergency department to open at Ulster Hospital

The new emergency department at the Ulster Hospital will open to the public on September 6 (South Eastern Health Trust/PA)

A new emergency department will open at the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald next week.

The new ED, situated in the Acute Services Block, is the final stage of a £280 million redevelopment project at the site.

The department is equipped with advanced resuscitation facilities, treatment cubicles, paediatric cubicles, triage facilities and a dedicated ambulance arrivals area.

The South Eastern Health Trust said a new consultant-led minor injury unit will also open on Wednesday.

It will operate seven days a week from 8am to 6pm on the site of the former emergency department at the hospital.

Dr Andrew Dobbin, clinical director of emergency medicine, said: “The new emergency department is a purpose-built space which will really benefit our patients and our staff.

“It now has at its disposal all the latest technology, which will help both diagnose and treat patients in need of emergency care.”

The new emergency department is expected to be fully operational by 8am on September 6.