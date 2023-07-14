New English-made stout ‘better than Guinness’ according to cheeky NI Minister

Minister of State for Northern Ireland Steve Baker has made a controversial claim that an English-made stout is superior to Guinness.

He shared a post while visiting the Marlow Brewery, which is located in Buckinghamshire.

Mr Baker tweeted: ”Absolutely fantastic to discover stout from @RebellionBeer via SIBA, the Society of Independent Brewers. Better than @guinness in my view. It would be: it’s from #Wycombe.”

In a video accompanying the post he says that since taking up his role of Minister of State for NI he’s been “enjoying the odd pint of Guinness on the way back”.

He added: “But today I’m very pleased to be at the Rebellion Beer company at The Marlow Brewery in my constituency to try their stout.”

After taking a sip, he says: “Oh d’ya know what Tim, that’s really excellent. I’m loving that, I think that actually might be better than Guinness, so you probably can’t comment.”

In response the owner said they’ve produced a stout to enhance the range of products they’re offering and insisted he’s happy to be considered in the same league as Guinness.

Mr Baker wasn’t having any of the modesty, he was adamant “it’s better”.

Some Twitter users were more dubious suggesting hometown favouritism may have been at play.

One person joked: “BREAKING: Steve Baker sacked as Northern Ireland Office Minister after suggesting an English stout is better than Guinness.

“Five main NI parties have put out a statement condemning the comments.”