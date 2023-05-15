New fixed penalty notice for careless driving comes into force

The new penalty notice comes into force today (Stock image)

New penalties to tackle careless driving have been introduced in Northern Ireland.

The fixed penalty notice of £100 and three penalty points comes into effect from today.

Careless driving refers to driving without reasonable consideration for other road users. It includes behaviour such as tailgating, failing to correctly look or sudden breaking.

Last year 486 people were killed or seriously injured as a result of collisions on Northern Ireland’s roads careless driving was deemed to be a factor, according to the Department for Infrastructure.

The new penalties follow extensive consultation with the public and criminal justice bodies, the department said.

The move was previously discussed in March 2022 by then Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon, who said the proposed change would be “easier for the police to tackle problem drivers and reduce the number of minor motoring offences.”

The initial consultation also included discussion surrounding the introduction of Operation SNAP in Northern Ireland which enables the public to submit dash cam footage showing careless driving or riding – however, it has yet to be enacted.

The DfI said they hope will improve the administrative process for the existing careless driving offence by providing proportionate justice for low level careless driving offences without the need for court proceedings, saving public money and time.

Drivers who commit more serious offences, including dangerous driving, which is categorised as “behaviour that could potentially endanger yourself or other drivers” will continue to be dealt with in court and will subject to “substantial penalties.”

New arrangements introduced also include the PSNI being able to offer remedial training to careless drivers as an alternative to the fixed penalty notice.

Dr Chris Hughes, the Department of Infrastructure's Director for Road Safety, said the introduction of new penalties for careless driving was an important intervention.

“It has the potential to make enforcement of this offence more effective and reduce the instances of careless driving in the future. It also sends a clear message to drivers that the risk of being caught and punished for a careless driving offence has now increased,” Dr Hughes said.

A less bureaucratic system for lower level offending means police can spend less time preparing case files for court and more time on the road observing driving behaviours,” he added.

The PSNI also welcomed the new penalties saying the offences categorised under careless driving is one of the most significant causes of serious crashes.

PSNI Chief Superintendent Sam Donaldson said: “We welcome the introduction of this new legislation which underlines our road safety messaging.

“Driving without care and attention, is one of the most significant causes of the most serious collisions in which people are killed and seriously injured on our roads", he continued.

“Where appropriate, the new penalty will give drivers the opportunity to benefit from remedial training.

“The training will not only highlight the catastrophic impact that can result from careless driving, but critically, it will give drivers the opportunity to educate themselves and make our roads safer for everyone.”