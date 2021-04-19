New funds for cancer and mental health bodies

Health Minister Robin Swann has announced the establishment of new grant schemes for cancer and mental health charities, and a Carers Support Fund.

The Cancer Charities Support Fund and Mental Health Support Fund will each receive £10m, while £4m has been allocated to the Carers Support Fund.

The Minister has also allocated £15m to Health Trusts to boost the support available for healthcare workers.

The allocations have been funded from one-off Covid emergency monies made available to the Department of Health

The support fund will enable charities to access funding to assist the various cancer services in the local community.

Mr Swann said yesterday: "I acknowledge Covid-19 has had a significant impact on cancer services and expect that this funding will provide and expand much need support for patients and families including, psychological support and counselling; improved access to support services; and delivery of cancer rehabilitation programmes and enhanced palliative care."

The Minister said he would soon publish a Cancer Recovery Plan which would set out how cancer services will operate as the Covid-19 surge recedes.

"Cancer services were already worryingly stretched before Covid so the plan will also set key actions needed to put them on a long-term sustainable footing," he said.

The Mental Health Support Fund will provide grants to charity organisations that provide interventions to improve the population's mental health.

Northern Ireland's mental health services had never been under as much pressure as they are today, he said.

"The Covid-19 impact on mental ill health lags behind physical health, with the mental health surge now starting.

"In-patient mental health services are experiencing extreme demand and have never been under more pressure.

"The Mental Health Support Fund will help by easing pressures on statutory services.

"The Mental Health Support Fund will be open for a variety of charitable organisations that provide help and support for those who need help with their mental health.

"It is expected it will increase access to counselling and talking therapies and it will provide support for individuals, families and carers to improve emotional wellbeing and mental health through self-help."