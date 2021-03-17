New gin launched in memory of Captain Tom to be sold in Fermanagh off-licence

New gin launched in memory of Captain Sir Tom

He won hearts all over the world for raising more than £32m for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday.

Now those of us who want to remember the late Captain Tom Moore can raise a glass of gin and tonic to him after a drink distilled in his memory went on sale.

An off-licence in Co Fermanagh has secured the exclusive rights to sell Captain Sir Tom's Gin in Northern Ireland.

The first bottles of the gin - which has a label showing Sir Tom on his walking aid - are now on sale in the Vineyard in Castle Archdale.

Captain Tom became lodged in public affection with his fundraising efforts during the first coronavirus lockdown. He walked 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday, and was later knighted for raising £32m.

He died last month after testing positive for Covid-19.

The London Dry Gin was developed with Captain Tom's input by the Otterbeck Distillery, which is making a donation to The Captain Tom Foundation for every bottle sold.

Catherine Maguire, owner of the Vineyard off-licence, said she contacted the distillery with the view to stocking it in her store.

"Given the very high esteem that Captain Sir Tom is held in nationally and internationally I knew that the gin would be very popular.

"I had customers enquiring about it, all wanting to own a bottle of this very special gin.

"The distillery were very pleased to receive our approach and immediately recognised our enthusiasm for the product.

"We are absolutely delighted to have secured exclusivity for Northern Ireland and, in a small way, to be playing our part in supporting The Captain Tom Foundation." Captain Tom had met the co-owner of the distillery while taking part in a film about his achievements. He then visited the distillery - joking that he'd like to have his own gin one day. He then took part in a gin testing and a spirit named in his honour was born.

Nicola Lampkin, co-founder of Otterbeck Distillery said. "We are thrilled that the good people of Fermanagh and wider afield will now be able to enjoy this fine gin. We are a small distillery and this is a limited edition product, and because of that we did not actively seek to secure distribution in Northern Ireland and the Republic.

"When Catherine approached us however, it was clear that she was really enthusiastic about the product and the charity it seeks to support and we are delighted to be working with her".

The gin is available in store at The Vineyard, Castle Archdale at £35.95 and online at www.castlearchdaless.com