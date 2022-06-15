New Glas-na-Bradan native wood opens in Belfast Hills

A new native woodland has opened in the Belfast Hills a year after the site was acquired by the Woodland Trust in Northern Ireland.

The 98 hectare Glas-na-Bradan Wood in Newtownabbey will see 150,000 native trees planted as part of a five-year community programme.

The first year of the wood’s development has seen improvements made to improve access for walking and the planting of over 45,000 trees.

The full upgraded works in the wood will see the upgrade of the existing 2km walking trail to the top of the hill, and the creation of a signature ford to cross the ‘Stream of the Salmon’- the Glas-na-Bradan River.

Other works planned include the installation of management gates with traditional stone pillars, kissing gates to enable public access on foot and fencing around the boundary of the site.

The site promises to be an impressive walking route for people across Northern Ireland, with panoramic views stretching as far as Slemish to the north, Lough Neagh to the west and Strangford and the Mournes to the south.

The views from Glas-na-Bradan Wood Credit: Michael Cooper Photography

Ian McCurley, director of Woodland Trust Northern Ireland said: “We are delighted to open the gates of Glas-na-Bradan Wood for the public in time for summer 2022, and we hope that this young woodland will become a regular destination for people to explore on foot.

“We need to plant more trees on a landscape scale, like Glas-na-Bradan Wood, across Northern Ireland for people, nature and climate.”

Gregor Fulton from the Woodland Trust added: “We really want to thank everyone who has helped us so far.

“NIEA gave us funding of just over £150,000 to improve walking trails for people to easily access their new free space, so we were able to resurface the existing walking trail and install drains to redirect water running off the hill.

“With the financial support of a Forest Service NI Woodland Grant, we can create a fantastic 57-hectare native woodland in Greater Belfast, and we have just put down our spades from our first planting season here.

“Finally, we want to thank all of the 1,300 volunteers who planted over 45,000 trees at 36 planting events, come rain or shine.”