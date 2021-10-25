New Glider route ‘shouldn’t be an orange-green issue’ says Translink CEO

A decision on the new Glider route going from north to south Belfast will be announced next year.

Translink's chief executive has said that proposals for the new Glider bus route in north Belfast “shouldn't be an orange-green issue” and it is “disappointing” that it has come across that way.

The new Glider route has caused controversy among Northern Ireland’s politicians, with the main unionist parties favouring the Shore Road option and most other groups preferring the Antrim Road.

Speaking to BBC Radio Ulster’s Talkback programme on Monday, Translink boss Chris Conway said that when he talks to politicians, “they're all very supportive of introducing Glider phase two in north-south (Belfast).

"What is important here is that we look at the consultation, we look at the pros and cons from a transport perspective and we make the right decision from a transport perspective,” he added.

"I certainly would hope that within the next few months we make a decision on the route and we get on with it."

A consultation was launched back in August on the different route options available for extending the current Glider route – which began in 2018 – beyond the existing service covering west and east Belfast.

That consultation ended this month, and there were three proposed options for extending the service — two centred on the Shore Road and one centred on the Antrim Road.

These routes are:

Route one - Donegall Place - Royal Avenue - York Street - York Road - Shore Road - Longwood Road

Route two - Donegall Place - Royal Avenue - Donegall Street - Clifton Street - Carlisle Circus roundabout - Antrim Road - O’Neill Road

Route three: Donegall Place - Royal Avenue - York Street - York Road - Shore Road - Longwood Road - O’Neill Road

The two northbound routes stop at O'Neill Road, however there have been calls from Antrim and Newtownabbey councillors for the route to be extending further into Glengormley, and even Mallusk.

The estimated cost of the new Glider service could be more than £100m but if approved, they would not be in place until 2027 at the earliest.

The Department for Infrastructure said it was studying all the information and a decision will be announced early next year.