New greenways and investment in roads among £1 billion infrastructure budget spending

The Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon has laid out the department’s £1 billion spending commitments for the year ahead, including investment in roads, street lighting and greenways.

The department has a capital budget of over £700 million and a resource budget of close to £430 million.

Ms Mallon said the spending would maintain the existing public infrastructure in Northern Ireland while also helping to stimulate economic growth.

Among the flagship projects, there will be a £215 million investment in the water and waste water network and an additional £170 million in public transport.

Over £220 million is set aside for improving the road network in the region, with money allocated to projects such as the A6 and A5 upgrade schemes.

There is also £2.5 million set aside for upgrading the greenway system across the country, with greenways planned in Strathfoyle, Strabane North, Forth Meadow and Lagan Gateway.

The Strathfoyle Greenway in Derry will be a 2.7 kilometres extension to the Waterside Greenway linking the residential area of Strathfoyle to Derry City and the wider Greenway network.

Speaking at a visit to the area on Wednesday, the minister said: “Greenway development is part of our programme to create public spaces which have a wide range of benefits for health and well-being and also for the environment.

“Greenways also have the potential to attract tourism. I am committed to creating more active travel opportunities and developing sustainable infrastructure projects like this one which will help deliver cleaner, greener, sustainable active travel infrastructure across our island.”

Despite the spending commitments set out, Ms Mallon warned her department was facing pressure in its delivery of services.

“While I welcome the additional funding for water and waste water, for other spending areas within my Department, as with many other Departments this effectively represents a real terms reduction when pay and price pressures are taken into consideration, which will create challenges over the course of the year,” she added.

“Road maintenance, public transport and clean water need to be delivered to meet the demands of a modern and economically vibrant society.”