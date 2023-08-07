New inquests ordered into five UVF Troubles murders

New inquests are to be held into the murders of five Catholic men in Mid Ulster linked to the UVF more than 30 years ago, the Northern Ireland Attorney General has confirmed.

Dame Brenda King confirmed in a letter to solicitors acting on behalf of the victim’s families that she was ordering the new inquests as a result of a number of factors, including “deficiencies in the original investigation and inquest”.

The Attorney General also said the factors included “new information and evidence” not brought before the original inquest, including: “Intelligence as to whether state agents/bodies played a role in the deaths, wider evidence suggestive of collusion and ballistic evidence linking the deaths to other similar mid-Ulster cases.”

Sean Anderson, Thomas Armstrong, Dwayne O'Donnell, Thomas Casey and Phelim McNally died in four separate attacks over a number of years between 1988 and 1991.

Local SDLP MLA Patsy McGlone welcomed the decision.

"The families of these men deserve to know the exact circumstances surrounding their deaths and if any collusion took place between the army and loyalist paramilitary groups,” he said.

“Nobody has the right to murder with impunity, whether paramilitary, armed forces or anyone else. It’s important that any new evidence is looked at in full and appropriate action taken as a result.”

