New IRA blamed for bomb attempt on female part-time PSNI officer and her young daughter

Bomb left at rear of car where officer's three-year-old daughter sits

Police have blamed the New IRA for a bomb plot on a young female PSNI officer's car, beside where her three-year-old daughter sits.

The device, which police have described as being designed to "engulf the car with a fireball", was left at the rear of the officer's car. It was subsequently made safe by the Army bomb squad.

Police confirmed that the officer's daughter was at the property when the device was discovered.

ACC Mark McEwan, Head of the PSNI’s Crime Operations Department said the current line of enquiry suggests the New IRA were responsible.

ACC Martin McEwan speaks after a bomb was discovered at the home of a female PSNI officer in Dungiven.

Speaking during a PSNI press briefing on Tuesday afternoon, ACC McEwan said: "Today we are investigating a sickening attack on a young mother who serves her community both as a member of police staff and a part time police officer.

"Yesterday morning, our colleague discovered a suspicious object beside her car. We assessed this was a viable device.

"What is really distressing here is the terrorists placed the bomb at the rear of the car, directly where the victim’s three-year-old daughter sits.

"Whilst the investigation is at an early stage...a strong line of enquiry is that this attack is the work of the New IRA.

"This was an explosive device designed to create a fireball. That fireball would have engulfed the car, anyone in it and in proximity."

The first and deputy first ministers condemned those behind the incident.

First Minister Arlene Foster said: “This is a shameful and vile attack on a police officer and I utterly condemn those responsible.

“All right-thinking people will reject those who try to drag us back into violence through such cowardly deeds. People across Northern Ireland will unite in agreement that this barbarity has no place in today’s society and that this dark and sinister agenda is a thing of the past, not our future.”

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill described the bomb attack as "absolutely deplorable, unacceptable, unjustified and completely wrong".

Speaking at Stormont, Ms O'Neill said people must "stand together to condemn it".

"I have spoken with the chief constable, I have also spoken with the officer herself to offer my support and solidarity at this difficult time," she said.

"I think it is fair to say in speaking to her that there is still a fair degree of shock. It is only sinking in, the magnitude of what could have happened to both herself and her young family, and that is totally unacceptable and we have to call it out. It is wrong.

"That was the message I wanted to give to the chief constable, but also to those people that are responsible, they need to leave the stage, there is no room for you in society, you are not going to drag people back. What we need to see today is strong condemnation from everybody which, I believe, is the case.

"My thoughts are very much with the female officer who is still dealing with the shock and the magnitude of what could have happened to her and her young family."

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Justice Minister Naomi Long described it as a reckless attack which could have had devastating consequences.

The Alliance leader said: “First and foremost, my thoughts are with the officer, her family and her colleagues. This was a despicable and cowardly act against the mother of a three-year-old child which could have had devastating consequences for both her and her daughter. It was an attack on an officer who serves the entire community, an attack on someone who works to make this a safer place for all of us.

“To deliberately target someone in this way is not only callous, it is completely reckless. When a device explodes, it does not discriminate. It does not pick and choose who it injures or who it kills. The people who sneaked around in the dark to plant this device have shown an utter disregard for human life, not only for this officer but for others living in the area or who may have been passing by.

“The people behind this have nothing to offer anyone living here. Their actions go against the democratic principles that the vast majority of people in this society support.

“Those who set out to kill and maim must be brought to justice and I would urge anyone with any information, no matter how insignificant it might seem, to contact PSNI or Crimestoppers.”

It is believed the officer's car was parked close to a farm. She is not believed to have been harmed.

Police at the scene of the security alert. Pic Martin McKeown

The security alert on the Ballyquin Road has now ended and all roads have been reopened.

The Police Federation branded those behind the incident as "faceless cowards".

Mr Lindsay said: “This officer is going the extra mile working for the community and it is appalling the officer was singled out in this manner.

“Her dedication to serving the community is in stark contrast to those involved in this attack, whose only purpose is to wreck lives. They are without heart or soul and only have the instruments of misery and suffering to further their warped and outdated aims.

“There are people in this community who know who planned this attack and placed this potentially lethal device under an officer’s car. They must realise there is nothing to be gained by such attacks and I would call on them to give the police the information they need to capture the culprits.

“The people behind this attack have no political or social support outside their own small circles. Their thinking is from a bygone era -an era everyone else has moved on from. It is very much the clear desire of decent people to get on with their lives without the spectre of terrorism hanging over their shoulders.”

Sinn Fein Policing Board member Gerry Kelly described the incident as "disgraceful" saying there could have been "a very different scenario".

“This could have seriously injured or killed this young woman or anyone in the nearby area," he said.

“Those behind this reckless attack have absolutely nothing to offer society but more suffering and there have shown a callous disregard for the entire community.

“They need to bring their futile actions to an end."

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

Ulster Unionist leader Steve Aiken also condemned the incident, saying: “Today we have learned that another police officer has been targeted for murder, this time just outside Dungiven.

“There must be no hiding place for those who seek to murder police officers or use violence in pursuit of any political objectives.

“The police exist to serve and protect the entire community. As a society we must never grow immune to the horror of having our police officers targeted for murder.

“I appeal to anyone who can help in any way to catch the people responsible for this latest outrage, to come forward at once and get these terrorists off the streets and behind bars where they can do no more harm.”

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said politicians from all shades of opinion should join with civic leaders to oppose those who have rejected the will of the people of Ireland.

“Today’s attack on a serving member of the PSNI is an appalling attempt to murder a young woman who stood up and chose to serve her community," he said.

“The cowards behind it could not be further removed from the bravery and compassion of officers who put themselves in harm’s way every day to keep our communities safe.

“Violence in pursuit of political goals has never been endorsed by the people of this island. Those who are waging a campaign of violence against members of our community need to understand, and we need to make them understand, that they are not in a fight with the PSNI or with Britain, they have chosen a fight with the people of Ireland who overwhelmingly endorsed peace. It is a fight that they will never win.

“Anyone with information should come forward to the police. We need a whole community response and total community opposition to those seeing to murder and maim our neighbours.”

Taoiseach Micheal Martin tweeted: "Deeply reprehensible and cowardly attack on the home of a police officer in Northern Ireland last night.

"Politicians across this island must work together to avoid a return to the dark days of fear and terror."

Police say they particularly want to hear from anyone who was in the area of Ballyquin Road during Sunday evening and into Monday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Terrorism Investigation Unit detectives on 101 quoting reference number 419 19/04/21, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/