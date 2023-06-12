New IRA chief’s wife admits making illegal court recordings

The wife of the self-proclaimed New IRA chief of staff has changed her plea and admitted illegally recording court proceedings while tuned in by video-link for her husband’s remand hearings.

Lorraine Murphy (49) from Altowen park, Coalisland accepted six counts of making an unauthorised recording of the live proceedings.

Offending occurred during sittings of Dungannon Magistrates Court on April 6, May 4, May 18 and three times on June 8 – all in 2022.

The defendant’s husband, Kevin Barry Murphy (52), is currently charged with a raft of terrorism charges linked to an MI5 sting operation.

Among the charges he stands accused are professing to belong to a terrorist organisation, directing terrorist activity, and being engaged in preparation for acts of terrorism by being the IRA chief of staff and a member of the Army Council.

There are nine co-accused in the case. All face similar allegations of IRA membership and directing terrorist activity between 2018 and 2020.

The majority of the defendants remain remanded in custody but some have been granted bail with stringent conditions.

However all regularly attend reviews at Dungannon Magistrates Court by video-link, which is when Mrs Murphy illegally recorded the hearings.

Due to the nature and venue of offending, the case had to be transferred to Laganside Magistrates Court and could not be heard by the Dungannon resident District Judge Michael Ranaghan, as he was one of those captured in the recordings.

Having denied all charges, the case was listed for a contested hearing today (Monday) before District Judge Steven Keown.

However Murphy changed her plea at the last minute, accepting intentionally making unauthorised recordings of proceedings.

Judge Keown imposed fines of £150 on each count to a total of £900.

A prosecuting barrister applied for the phone used by Murphy to record and retain the court proceedings to be forfeited, although the defence said this was disproportionate.

He argued: “There is bound to be someone within the PSNI with the skills to delete the contents off the phone and return it to my client, so there can be no concerns as to the reproduction of any files or videos.

“My client is facing fines of £900 in circumstances where she makes £135 per week, This would be the equivalent of another £300 or £400 on top of that. She simply doesn’t have the means.”

Judge Keown rejected the application given that “the defence have no issue with police deleting the offending material from the device”.

Once this has been done Murphy’s phone is to be returned to her.