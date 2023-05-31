New IRA in Derry ‘planned to use gun with silencer on attack on police’, say PSNI

A gun and silencer seized during a search operation targeting the New IRA in Londonderry were to be "used in a violent attack on police", a detective has said.

Detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU) recovered the suspected munitions during raids targeting the dissident republican group on Tuesday.

A quantity of suspected ammunition was also seized during proactive searches in the Ballymagroarty area of the city in addition to component parts of pipe bombs and other Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs).

The items have been sent for forensic examination.

Two men, aged 36 and 59, have been arrested under the Terrorism Act 2000 as part of the operation and remain in police custody.

Suspected munitions seized in Derry raids targeting New IRA

PSNI Detective Inspector O’Flaherty said: “The seizure of these suspected munitions is hugely significant. We believe these would have been used in a violent attack on police with the aim of killing or, at the very least, causing serious injury.

“The fact that these items were found in a residential area also underlines the recklessness of those involved. It also shows the utter contempt they have for their own communities.

“No community deserves to live under this threat.

“We are carrying out further searches in the area this evening and we understand and appreciate the disruption this will cause, but I want to reassure you of this - our presence in the area and activity we carry out is about keeping people safe. That is our priority.

“We will endeavour to work through this operation as quickly as we can, and we will keep you updated with any developments.”

The Belfast Telegraph understands police are in the Ballymagroarty area again this evening.

Detective Inspector O’Flaherty warned that violent dissident republicans “are immersed” in a campaign to kill police.

"They are constantly trying to undermine the work of police to build safer communities,” he added.

“Every day police officers come into work, they go out into communities like Ballymagroarty and they work to build relationships and tackle the issues that matter to local people.

“Support and information from the local community is vital to fighting the scourge of terrorism. Anything you know, or anything you have seen - share that information with us and help us put these criminals out of business.