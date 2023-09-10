New IRA probe: Five remain in custody after woman is freed without charge in Derry

One of the PSNI's operations into the New IRA taking place over the weekend in Derry. Pic: Martin McKeown

A woman held in connection with police searches linked to the New IRA has been released without charge.

The 50-year-old was arrested in Derry on Friday, during searches in which a number of items were recovered by police.

It is believed that PSNI drones were used to follow key people linked to the New IRA for several weeks beforehand to plot movements and locate arms dumps.

This includes one male suspect who has only recently started to associate with the organisation.

He drives a van and had his movements monitored prior to the searches.

Friends say the now released woman has no political connections and there was shock in the city that she was among those arrested.

She was freed on Sunday after three days of questioning at Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.

Speaking after her release, Patrick Madden, a lawyer with Madden & Finucane Solicitors said: “We represent the woman arrested in connection to police searches and items found in the Rosemount area of Derry.

“She has maintained her innocence throughout police questioning over three days.

“She has now been released without charge and will be reunited with her family.”

On Sunday, police arrested a 48-year-old man as part of the ongoing investigation.

He was detained following the search of a property in Victoria Place in Derry.

Detectives have also been given a court extension to continue questioning two men — aged 22 and 41 — and a 26-year-old woman.

They were arrested last Thursday after cash, handguns, grenades, ammunition and plastic explosives were found, bringing to five the number of people currently in custody.

A 43-year-old man was arrested on Saturday.

During the searches, two suspected Russian military hand grenades were recovered along with a handgun, 50 rounds of ammunition and 1kg of plastic explosives.

In follow-up searches, an automatic rifle was also recovered. Sources say this was a Scorpion submachine gun, thought to have originally come from an INLA arms haul but was recently acquired by the New IRA, who were planning an attack on the PSNI.

The group, responsible for the attempted murder of Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in February in Omagh, has lost a significant amount of its arsenal in the raids.

It is not the first time that drones have been used to monitor alleged New IRA activity.

Drone footage was also used in the case of two men charged in connection with a claim of responsibility for the shooting of DCI Caldwell.

The claim was posted on a wall in Creggan in Derry four days after the attack.

The typed letter said that a New IRA active service unit had targeted the off-duty policeman “within our chosen kill zone”.

Police deal with disorder in the Creggan area of Derry following a search operation. Credit: Northern Ireland Emergency Response Videos.

Derry remains the last stronghold of the New IRA, with the alleged leadership from Co Tyrone and Co Armagh currently behind bars facing terrorism charges.

During the weekend searches, police came under attack from youths.

Petrol bombs, rocks, masonry, steel poles and traffic cones were thrown at police, damaging Land Rovers.

The PSNI said 16 officers were hurt. Injuries included potential fractures and burns.

Some of those involved in the rioting were said to be of primary school age.

PSNI assistant Chief Constable Mark McEwan said: “The significance of this recovery cannot be underestimated.

“These items are military grade and we believe the intention was to mount attacks in an attempt to kill police officers.

“While the investigation is ongoing, and while we keep an open mind, the primary line of enquiry centres on the New IRA.”