New John Hume musical puts wife and trusted adviser Pat in the spotlight

A New play to be premiered in Londonderry ahead of the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement will examine the “life and journey” of John and Pat Hume.

Hume: Beyond Belief, a musical drama that covers 50 years of their lives and honours their contribution to peace, is running at The Playhouse from March 31 to April 7.

It will also be performed in the Guildhall, as well as being screened around the world as part of the Good Friday Agreement celebrations.

Mr Hume was a man who defied the odds. He grew up in an impoverished household but went on to become a giant of politics who laid the foundations for peace.

John Hume's daughter, Aine, with actor Conor O'Kane at the Guildhall in Derry

He was voted ‘Ireland’s greatest’ in a 2010 poll by RTE.

The former SDLP leader always said those achievements would have been impossible without the “outstanding work” of his wife, Pat, who ran his constituency office from the early days of the civil rights movement and was his trusted adviser.

Hume: Beyond Belief is the second part of a peace trilogy by The Playhouse, following the success of The White Handkerchief, which premiered in the Guildhall on the 50th anniversary of Bloody Sunday.

Read more Co Derry actor to play John Hume in musical drama about Nobel laureate’s life

On what would have been Mr Hume’s 86th birthday on Wednesday, Co Derry actor Conor O’Kane was announced as the lead actor in the musical.

“There’s an overwhelming sense of pride for me and a deep sense of responsibility. Particularly in Derry, there’s such love and respect for John and for Pat as people, as well as their legacy,” he said.

Performing around the time of Good Friday Agreement’s anniversary makes it all the more special for the members of the cast.

“It is very emotionally impactful performing on those dates and in this specific location,” O’Kane said.

“It adds a lot of fuel to the creative fire to do those events justice.”

Damian Gorman, the play’s writer, added: “We know titans do titanic things, and it’s very important that we look at the life and journey of John and Pat, giving Pat as much significance as John.”

Director Kieran Griffiths said the production would take a look at the lesser known aspects of their lives.

“It examines two parents trying to raise their family and what they accomplished during the worst of the Troubles, as well as the light-hearted moments,” he added.

John and Pat died during the pandemic, with Covid restrictions preventing the city from saying goodbye in the way it wanted to.

Mr Griffiths said: “There’s a great sense of ownership around the two of them in the city, and the idea [of the play is about] laying our hands on them again and looking at them as the lighthouse in our times.”