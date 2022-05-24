New language Bill for Irish and Ulster Scots

Lewis to announce ‘carefully balanced’ package in Commons

Long-awaited legislation around the Irish language and Ulster Scots will be announced on Wednesday in what has been branded a “significant milestone” by Secretary of State Brandon Lewis.

Mr Lewis will deliver the Identity and Language (Northern Ireland) Bill in the House of Commons, with his office confirming the legislation includes official status for the Irish language and a new commissioner.

Funding to the tune of £4m will also be provided by the UK Government to an Irish language investment fund, with Ulster Scots officially provided recognition as a national minority within the legislation.

Ahead of the delivery in Westminster, Mr Lewis called the package “carefully balanced” and claimed it had been “negotiated by all parties”.

Two commissioners for both Irish and Ulster Scots are included in the Bill, alongside the establishment of a wider Office of Identity and Cultural Expression.

Mr Lewis said the Ulster Scots commissioner would work to “enhance and develop” the language, arts and literature associated with the Ulster Scots and Ulster British tradition.

The recognition for Ulster Scots will also extend to giving it status as a National Minority under the Framework Convention for the Protection of National Minorities.

A similar status has previously been granted to Irish, Welsh and Scots, and also since 2014, the Cornish language.

Plans to legislate for the Irish language were announced in the Queen’s Speech.

It fell to the Northern Ireland Office after the Stormont parties were unable to agree to introduce cultural and language legislation in the Assembly.

It had been agreed as part of the New Decade, New Approach (NDNA) deal as part of the January 2020 deal to restore powersharing.

Legislation was imminently expected following the Prime Minister’s visit to Belfast last week when he further pledged to deliver on the matter.

At the weekend, thousands of Irish language activists marched through the streets of Belfast demanding “language recognition, respect and rights” and calling on the Government to bring forward legislative protections quickly.

On Sunday, Ciaran Mac Giolla Bhein, from the Irish language group Conradh na Gaeilge, told BBC NI the legislation brought at Westminster would not be “an end in its own right”.

“What we want the state now to do is play an active role in developing the language, particularly in terms of those who may have animosity towards the language,” he said.

“We have seen other countries in these islands going through this process.

“[The legislation] will not be an end in its own right. You embed the legislation there then you look to see where the deficits are.”

The Secretary of State said: “The introduction of this Bill represents a significant milestone, not just in the continued delivery of New Decade, New Approach, but in laying down a new cultural framework for the people of Northern Ireland.

“Not only will the legislation faithfully deliver on the measures within New Decade, New Approach, it will also, importantly, ensure the principles of respect and tolerance, as stated in the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement, continue to be realised.”