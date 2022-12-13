New Met Office ice warning issued as cold weather payments extended across parts of Northern Ireland and -6C expected overnight

A new yellow Met Office warning for ice has been issued on Tuesday morning with Northern Ireland in the grip of an arctic chill which shows little sign of relenting over the coming days.

The new warning covers 24 hours until noon on Wednesday, impacting counties Antrim, Down and Londonderry.

A Met Office spokesperson added: “Although many locations in Northern Ireland will remain dry during this time, a few showers of sleet or snow will push inland from the coasts and fall on surfaces that are below freezing.

"These will bring the risk of some slippery conditions from ice, or a light dusting of snow.”

Cold weather payments have also been extended to 23 additional postcodes across Northern Ireland.

The Department for Communities confirmed the £25 payments will be made automatically to eligible households in the Castlederg, Thomastown and Aldergrove areas.

This includes: BT27, BT28, BT29 and BT39, BT40, BT41, BT42, BT43, BT44, BT45, BT46, BT80, BT78, BT79, BT81, BT82, BT74, BT75, BT76, BT77, BT92, BT93 and BT94.

Those eligible include people who are in receipt of a number of social security benefits and mortgage support payments.

It comes as temperatures are once again set to hit around -6C in some parts of the country overnight into Wednesday.

Last week, eight postcodes in the Katesbridge weather station received the payments, which kick in when the average temperature is, or is forecast to be, zero degrees C or below over seven consecutive days.

Customers in Castlederg and Thomastown postcode areas can expect to receive their payment by Wednesday 21 December 2022.

Things will remain cold and large stretches of disruptive ice are still expected for many, particularly those living in rural areas and untreated roads.

For many making their way into school or work the main issue on Tuesday has been heavy fog, particularly on the M1 motorway between Junction 8 and Junction 1.

Particularly coming into Belfast, the weather conditions have meant traffic has been busy and delays are expected for motorists until the fog slowly lifts later in the morning.

Man walking his dog in the icy conditions Credit: Press Eye

Once the fog lifts, it is expected to be another very cold day with a maximum temperature of just 4C and the wind chill northeast breezes making it feel significantly colder.

A Met Office spokesperson said there may be some wintry showers appearing, however these will mainly be confined around the northern coastal areas.

"There will be a few isolated, light snow showers mainly confined to the northern coastal fringes. Elsewhere it will be a dry night with clear spells and therefore leading to another deep frost. North to northeast winds will be fresh around coasts and we are expecting a minimum temperature overnight of around -6 C in some parts of Northern Ireland.

"Wednesday remains another very cold but also a mainly dry day, with the few snow showers that do appear being largely confined across the north. Northerly breezes will feel very bracing across the coasts and hills and another cold day with maximum temperatures of around 3 C.

"As we head towards the weekend there will be a few snow showers across the north of Northern Ireland on Thursday on what will be an otherwise dry, cold and bright day. The winds then begin turning southwest from Friday, with patchy spells of snow and rain crossing from the west.”

The Met Office provisionally recorded the coldest night and day of the year on Monday.

Braemer, in Aberdeenshire, was the coldest place in the UK, recording a low of minus 15.7C and a high of minus 9.3C, the lowest minimum temperature since February 2021 and the lowest maximum in 12 years.

The five next coldest temperatures all recorded in Scotland, including minus 13.1C at Balmoral.

The weather has led to significant travel disruption across the country with more than 300 flights due to serve UK airports cancelled across Sunday and Monday, with Heathrow, Gatwick, Manchester, Stansted and Bristol among those affected.