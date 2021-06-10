New Methodist Church leader hails Gordon Wilson as his inspiration

The new Methodist Church President, who was installed in Belfast last night, has hailed the late Senator Gordon Wilson as an inspiration for his ministry.

The Reverend Dr Sahr Yambasu, born in Sierra Leone in 1957, is the first person from an ethnic minority to lead a mainstream Irish Church.

During his online installation streamed from the Agape Centre in Belfast, he said that he was a student at the Methodist Edgehill Theological College on November 8, 1987 when a no-warning Provisional IRA bomb exploded at Enniskillen Cenotaph.

It killed 11 people, including student nurse Marie Wilson, whose injured father Gordon made world headlines that night by telling the BBC he bore “no ill-will, no grudge” for the bombers.

Dr Yambasu said: “Gordon chose to forgive instead of revenge. He chose peace over violence. In the darkness that engulfed the nation at that time, he made the ‘shadow’ side of human being count, not for naught but for something that honoured Christ.

“He decided to make a name for God rather than himself. He embraced the sacrificial way of God in Christ, who has not given up on people to fulfil their calling to be signs of God’s grace on Earth.”

He added that Mr Wilson, a leading Methodist who died 26 years ago this month, had helped him to “see how under the influence of the Holy Spirit, people are enabled to relate to other people as God would”.

Dr Yambasu, whose father became a Methodist due to a Christian missionary, was educated in Africa, and later at Queen’s University Belfast and Cambridge University.

He and wife Clodagh, also a Methodist minister, have served extensively in the Irish Republic. He is currently superintendent of St Patrick’s Church, Waterford.

Dr Yambasu succeeds the outgoing President, Rev Tom McKnight, who was brought up in Texas and was a corporate oil lawyer before entering the ministry.