New Methodist President thanks congregation for their support through his wife’s illness

The newly-installed Methodist President has paid tribute to those who supported him and his wife through her terminal illness several years ago.

In his inaugural address in Belfast last night, Rev David Nixon thanked his congregation in Dun Laoghaire and the senior Methodists who supported him and his wife Rhoda before she passed away with cancer in 2020.

Rev Nixon had been elected in 2018 to lead the Methodist Church in Ireland for a year but due to his wife’s illness he withdrew.

At the Annual Conference of 2021 he was again elected President for the coming year.

He told the congregation during last night’s opening meeting of the Annual Conference at the Presbyterian Assembly Building: “I am grateful to the Reverend Sam McGuffin, who became President in 2019, and especially to the Dun Laoghaire congregation for allowing me to take time to be with Rhoda as she travelled her difficult journey.

“I have more experience now of brokenness, of many tears, of a God who did not answer our prayers for Rhoda’s healing, but also a loving God who constantly showed us that He was with us and ahead of us to the very end.

“We experienced what it means to be part of a loving church family who supported us and cared for us when we really needed it.

“We experienced the value of older Christians who wrapped their arms of love around us and became parents to us.”

Rev Nixon was born into a farming family in Blacklion, Co Cavan in 1966. He worked as a joiner before training for the ministry. He served in the Dungannon Circuit with his wife before they spent 12 years as mission partners in Zambia.

They returned with their two sons in July 2018, just a few weeks before Rhoda was diagnosed with cancer. Mr Nixon is currently the Circuit Superintendent in South East Leinster and is based in Dun Laoghaire.

Last night the Church also installed Tom Wilson, formerly Principal of Abbot’s Cross Primary School in Newtownabbey, as its new Lay Leader for the next two years.