New NI chief nursing officer appointed following Charlotte McArdle resignation last year

A new chief nursing officer for Northern Ireland has been appointed on Wednesday following the resignation of Professor Charlotte McArdle last year.

Ms Maria McIlgorm was announced as having been given the role by Health Minister Robin Swann and is set to officially begin in March.

Ms McIlgorm previously worked as an advisor within the Scottish government and also has experience in a range of acute and community settings within the Health and Social care systems in both Scotland and England.

Accepting the role, the Belfast-born woman said she was “delighted and privileged” to be appointed.

“I was born in Belfast and from a young age have had a close affiliation with here, so this feels like coming home,” she added.

Announcing her position, Mr Swann said: “Maria brings with her a wealth of experience and knowledge that will complement the dedication and professionalism of the nurses, midwives and Allied Health professional across the health and care sector.

“I look forward to Maria joining the team of professionals at the Department of Health and wish her well for the move. I want to also thank the outgoing interim CNO, Linda Kelly and wish her well for her new post.”

The move by the Department comes after Charlotte McArdle announced her resignation in August last year to take up a new role with the NHS in England.

The development led to concerns over “significant instability” for the health service with both the Royal College of Nursing and the Royal College of Midwives writing to the Department of Health over the matter.