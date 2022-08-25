New Northern Ireland cancer mole mapping service launched at Ulster Hospital

A first of its kind mole mapping service has been launched in the Ulster Hospital in Northern Ireland in a bid to improve the diagnosis and treatment of skin cancer.

Health Minister Robin Swann launched the service on Thursday and said it will offer an advanced mole mapping technique for specific patients identified by the clinical team at the hospital and those at higher risk of developing melanoma skin cancer.

Mole mapping involves the use of body mapping technology to detect malignant melanoma earlier and provide better outcomes with earlier treatment.

According to the Department of Health, cases of skin cancer in Northern Ireland are increasing and around 400 people each year are diagnosed with malignant melanoma, the most serious form of skin cancer.

Richard Spratt, chief executive of Cancer Focus NI said: “We are delighted to partner with the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust on this innovative initiative which is the first of its kind in Health and Social Care here.

“We know the importance of early detection and cancer prevention having been passionately committed to raising skin cancer awareness for many years.

“We believe this technology has the capacity to detect skin cancer at the earliest possible opportunity and potentially reduce the number of biopsies needed, ultimately resulting in better outcomes for patients in Northern Ireland.”

Roisin Coulter, chief executive of the South Eastern HSC Trust added: “With the number of cases of skin cancer increasing every year it is vital that innovations like this are available for patients.

“We know the importance of early detection so I am delighted the South Eastern Trust was able to work closely with Cancer Focus to deliver the first mole mapping service in Northern Ireland.”

Mr Swann said: “I am pleased to launch this vital new service in the Ulster Hospital today. This represents a significant step forward in the early diagnosis and treatment of melanoma skin cancer.

“The new mole mapping service was made possible as a result of almost £160,000 funding from my Department’s Cancer Charities Support Fund, so it has been a privilege to see the service operational today.

“I would also like to thank all of those involved in developing and bringing forward such innovative projects and given the prevalence of skin cancer in Northern Ireland, this will undoubtedly help to improve patient outcomes.”