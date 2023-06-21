New Northern Ireland children’s commissioner appointed

Chris Quinn has been appointed as Northern Ireland’s next children’s commissioner (NICCY/PA)

Northern Ireland’s next children’s commissioner has been appointed by the Secretary of State in the absence of a functioning Stormont Assembly.

Chris Heaton-Harris announced that Chris Quinn will take up the post as Northern Ireland Commissioner for Children and Young People (NICCY) in September.

Mr Quinn has served as director of the NI Youth Forum since 2008 and was instrumental in setting up Belfast City Council’s first Youth Council.

He will be the fourth commissioner, following in the footsteps of his most recent predecessor Koulla Yiasouma, who finished her term in March.

Koulla Yiasouma, the former Northern Ireland Commissioner for Children and Young People (PA)

The appointment was made by Mr Heaton-Harris in the absence of a First and deputy First Minister.

NICCY chief executive Mairead McCafferty said the team are very much looking forward to working with Mr Quinn, adding he “brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the role”.

“We look forward to continuing our vital work – particularly in the current context in NI – with Chris our new commissioner in safeguarding and promoting the rights and best interests of children and young people in NI,” she said.

Head of the Civil Service Jayne Brady also welcomed the appointment, and thanked Ms Yaisouma for her work.

“The role of children’s commissioner is vital in safeguarding and promoting the rights and best interests of our children and young people,” she said.

“I believe that Chris has all the skills and experience needed to take forward this important work and I want to wish him every success when he takes up his post.

“I also want to express my gratitude to the outgoing children’s commissioner, Koulla Yiasouma. The energy, drive and passion she brought to the role ensured she was at the forefront of championing children and young people’s issues in Northern Ireland for many years.”

Mr Quinn will serve as commissioner for four years, with the possibility of reappointment after that term.