New Northern Ireland home and away kits divide opinion amongst supporters

The new kit goes on sale later this month

Stuart Dallas wearing Northern Ireland's new home kit which was unveiled on Friday. (Photo credit: IFA)

The first look at the 2022/23 home and away kits for the Northern Ireland football team has been unveiled.

The photos which feature players Stuart Dallas and Shane Lavery modelling the new styles were unveiled by the Irish Football Association after leaked images circulated online earlier this week.

The new kit, which will be available later this month, features a new spin on the classic green jersey with new darker panelling.

It will make its debut when Northern Ireland play Kosovo in their upcoming UEFA Nations League at Windsor Park on 24th September.

It will also be worn by the senior men’s team during next year’s qualifiers for UEFA Euro 2024 in Germany which begin in March.

"Adidas said the design inspiration for the new home jersey takes nods from past kits and uses different shades of green “to resemble the country’s iconic landscape" said the IFA about the new design.

It also said “the single-button henley collar adds to the classic design, with a crest and sign-off on the back collar to embody national team pride.”

New addition to the kit include mesh inserts under the arms of the jersey paired with sweat control technology to keep players dry and comfortable while playing.

However it’s the new away kit which is set to divide opinion given it’s nearly all-yellow colouring complete with black crests on the shirt and socks. When published on the social media page ‘NI Classic Shirts’, some of the reaction was negative towards the new yellow style.

“Not sure on the away kit” one user responded, while another user wrote the new away garb looked like an “awful attempt [at a] keeper’s kit.”

The new position of the Northern Ireland crest on the kit was also thought by some to be unpopular, with it now featuring in the centre of chest rather than on the right.

The new designs will be sold in retailer JD Sports from mid-September, with pre-order options available from Friday.