New Northern Ireland Secretary named after Brandon Lewis’ resignation on day of political drama

Shailesh Vara has been appointed the new Northern Ireland Secretary, describing it as a “huge privilege”.

In a tweet Mr Vara added: “A huge privilege to return to the Northern Ireland Office as Secretary of State.

"Having served previously in the Department I recognise the immense contribution of Northern Ireland, and its people, to the UK and I look forward to representing those interests at the Cabinet table.”

He comes into the role after his predecessor Brandon Lewis publicly resigned on Thursday morning.

On social media on Thursday morning, Mr Lewis wrote: "A decent and responsible government relies on honesty, integrity and mutual respect. It is a matter of profound personal regret that I must leave government as I no longer believe those values are being upheld.

"I have submitted my letter of resignation to the prime minister."

Mr Lewis, who had previously been regarded as a supporter of the Prime Minister, was one of more than 50 MPs who resigned from government.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

He earlier told reporters that Boris Johnson, who gave a resignation speech on Thursday afternoon, had his full support less than 24 hours before his expected departure as Conservative Party leader was announced.

As new ministerial appointments are made by Downing Street, Mr Vara was announced to fill the post of Northern Ireland Secretary.

The MP for North West Cambridgeshire previously served in the Northern Ireland Office under Karen Bradley and was a junior minister between January and November 2018.

The Ugandan-born politician resigned from the post in protest of then-Prime Minister Theresa May's planned Brexit deal. The draft agreement left "the UK in a half-way house", he said.

Prior to the referendum in June 2016, Mr Vara was opposed to leaving the European Union.